7 months ago
CORRECTED-SE Asia Stocks-Range-bound; investors await further cues from U.S.
January 23, 2017 / 5:20 AM / 7 months ago

CORRECTED-SE Asia Stocks-Range-bound; investors await further cues from U.S.

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Corrects numbers for Philippines, Vietnam indexes in 2nd
table)
    By Hanna Paul
    Jan 23 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets were
range-bound on Monday as cautious investors awaited cues from
Wall Street after Donald Trump took office on Friday.
    U.S. stocks climbed on Friday as the president's comments
buttressed hopes for potential protectionist trade policies.
 
    In his inaugural address, Trump pledged to end what he
called an "American carnage" of rusted factories and vowed to
put "America first". 
    Broader Asian peers remain resilient as Trump struck a
protectionist stance but held back on negative surprises and
refrained from labelling China as a currency manipulator for
now, an accusation he made while campaigning. 
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 rose 0.4 percent.
    "Most Asian equities are up, but gains are limited.
Southeast Asian markets remain tentative, looking for further
direction from the west, and (are) trying to get a feel of the
Trump Presidency" said Manny Cruz, chief strategist at brokerage
house AsiaSec Equities.
    Philippines was the biggest gainer, rising as much as
0.7 percent, bolstered by industrials and financial stocks.
    Conglomerate SM Investments Corp gained 2.4 percent
and Metropolitan Bank and Trust rose 2.2 percent.
    Philippines made ties with China to cooperate on 30 projects
worth $3.7 billion focusing on poverty reduction. 
    "Investors are looking at how the Trump presidency will
affect trade in Asia, particularly China. Exports should be
affected and there are a lot of export-driven markets in Asia
such as Singapore and Malaysia" said Manny Cruz.
    Malaysia rose 0.5 percent with multinational
industrial company Sime Darby surging as much as 3.4
percent to hit a 15-month high while telecom giant Telekom
Malaysia gained 2.2 percent. 
    Singapore stocks firmed up 0.3 percent ahead of 
consumer price index data later in the day, which is expected to
have edged higher from a year earlier, a Reuters poll showed,
helped by gains in global oil prices. 
    Markets were also bolstered by firmer oil prices, up on
successful implementation of output cuts by OPEC. 
    Indonesia bucked the trend and remained steady,
after falling as much as 0.5 percent earlier, weighed down by
healthcare stocks.
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS, Change at 0448 GMT
    
                                                               
  Market           Current       Previous     Pct Move         
                                 Close                   
  Singapore        3019.7        3011.08      0.29             
  Bangkok          1568.47       1562.99      0.35             
  Manila           7281.25       7232.66      0.67             
  Jakarta          5250.783      5254.311     -0.07            
  Kuala Lumpur     1673.29       1664.89      0.50             
  Ho Chi Minh      687.35        686.26       0.16             
                                                               
  Change this                                                  
 year                                                    
  Market           Current       End 2016     Pct Move         
  Singapore        3019.7        2880.76      4.82       
  Bangkok          1568.47       1542.94      1.65             
  Manila           7281.25       6840.        6.40             
  Jakarta          5250.783      5296.711     -0.87            
  Kuala Lumpur     1673.29       1641.73      1.92             
  Ho Chi Minh      687.35        664.87       3.40             
                                                               
 
    

 (Reporting by Hanna Paul; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

