7 months ago
SE Asia Stocks-Singapore up on CPI; Philippines at 3-month high
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
#Asia
January 23, 2017 / 11:06 AM / 7 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Singapore up on CPI; Philippines at 3-month high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Hanna Paul
    Jan 23 (Reuters) - Singapore stocks touched their highest in
over 14 months on Monday after encouraging consumer price data,
while the Philippines closed at its highest in three months on
positive economic sentiment.
    Singapore stocks ended 0.5 percent up - their highest
close since November 2015 - as the annual headline consumer
price index in December gained for the first time in more than
two years. (bit.ly/2j43YoS)
 
    The all-items CPI rose 0.2 percent from a year earlier to
mark its first year on year rise since October 2014. 
    Rig builder Sembcorp Industries climbed as much as
3.2 percent to hit a 10-month high and while Genting Singapore
 surged more than 2 percent.
    Philippine stocks ended up nearly 2 percent on upbeat
investor sentiment after an agreement with China to co-operate
on 30 projects worth $3.7 billion for poverty reduction.
 
    "People have become more rational in terms of their thoughts
about the economy, plans of increased infrastructure spending,
lower tax constraints for corporates, deals with China, and
investments from China and Japan have increased the general
optimism about this administration," said Richard Llaneda of
Eagle Equities.
    Conglomerate SM Investments jumped as much as 5.4
percent to touch a more-than-five-month closing high.
    Philippines fourth-quarter GDP is due later this week.
"Economists have been raising the growth target for the GDP,
adding to the increasing optimism," said Llaneda.
    Malaysian stocks rose 0.4 percent, shrugging off a
forecast of a decline in palm oil prices by nearly a quarter by
June or July by leading analyst Dorab Mistry. 
    Industrial giant Sime Darby rose 2.1 percent to
close at its highest in nearly 15 months.
        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS; Change on the day
    
                                                    
                                                    
  Market           Current       Previous  Pct Move
                                 Close     
  Singapore        3025.48       3011.08   0.48
  Bangkok          1570.79       1562.99   0.50
  Manila           7374.35       7232.66   1.96
  Jakarta          5250.968      5254.311  -0.06
  Kuala Lumpur     1671.31       1664.89   0.39
 Ho Chi Minh       687.15        686.26    0.13
                                           
  Change this                              
 year                                      
  Market           Current       End 2016  Pct Move
  Singapore        3025.48       2880.76   5.02
  Bangkok          1570.79       1542.94   1.80
  Manila           7374.35       6840.64   7.80
  Jakarta          5250.968      5296.711  -0.86
  Kuala Lumpur     1671.31       1641.73   1.80
 Ho Chi Minh       687.15        664.87    3.40
 

 (Reporting by Hanna Paul; Editing by Sunil Nair)

