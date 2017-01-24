FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
SE Asia Stocks-Creep higher; Singapore hits 14-mth high
#Financials
January 24, 2017 / 4:49 AM / 7 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Creep higher; Singapore hits 14-mth high

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Shashwat Pradhan
    Jan 24 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets eked
out gains on Tuesday, as investors weighed the possible effects
of U.S. President Donald Trump formally withdrawing the United
States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal.
    Fulfilling a campaign pledge, Trump signed an executive
order pulling the U.S. out of the 12-nation TPP, distancing it
from its Asian allies, even as China's influence in the region
rises. 
    "Southeast Asian markets are mostly still up. Everybody is
still trying to digest the actual effects of the withdrawal,"
said Theodore Tan, broker and analyst with AP Securities.
    Trump, who wants to boost U.S. manufacturing, said he would
like to cut corporate taxes, but warned American manufacturers
of penalties if they moved production outside the
country. 
    "Of course, Trump wants to sound good to the American people
on his first day and it has always been his stance to 'put
America first', but it won't be that easy to penalize companies
for building outside America," Tan added.
    Singapore rose as much as 0.5 percent, hitting a
14-month high, with financials accounting for more than half of
the gains.
   The financial sector was boosted by the city state's biggest
lender by market-cap, DBS Group Holdings, which
climbed as much as 1.7 percent to touch a 17-month high.
    Singapore's all-items consumer price index (CPI) in December
rose 0.2 percent from a year earlier, official data showed on
Monday.  The consumer price index rose for the first time in
more than two years, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.(bit.ly/2j43YoS)
    In other markets, Vietnam edged higher, rising as
much as 0.6 percent to hit a 16-week high, driven by gains in
financials and utilities.
    Oil and gas refiner PetroVietnam Gas jumped as much
as 3.3 percent, its biggest intra-day percentage gain in more
than a month.
    Indonesia rose more than half a percent with
financials and telecom stocks leading the gains.
    Bucking the trend, the Philippines was back in the
red, after closing at a near three-month high on Monday.
Conglomerate Ayala Land was the biggest drag on the
benchmark, sliding as much as 3.3 percent.

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0417 GMT
  Market             Current       previous     Pct Move
                                   close        
  Singapore          3039.72       3025.48      0.47
  Bangkok            1578.63       1570.79      0.50
  Manila             7368.18       7374.35      -0.08
  Jakarta            5279.496      5250.968     0.54
  Kuala Lumpur       1677.71       1671.31      0.38
  Ho Chi Minh        690.8         687.15       0.53
                                                
  Change this year                              
  Market             Current       End 2016     Pct Move
  Singapore          3039.72       2880.76      5.52
  Bangkok            1578.63       1542.94      2.31
  Manila             7368.18       6840.64      7.71
  Jakarta            5279.496      5296.711     -0.33
  Kuala Lumpur       1677.71       1641.73      2.19
  Ho Chi Minh        690.8         664.87       3.90
 


 (Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

