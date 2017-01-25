FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
REFILE-SE Asia Stocks-Up tracking broader Asia; Thailand hits 22-mth high
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 25, 2017 / 5:03 AM / 7 months ago

REFILE-SE Asia Stocks-Up tracking broader Asia; Thailand hits 22-mth high

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Corrects to add name of brokerage and full name of analyst in
paragraph 3)
    By Hanna Paul
    Jan 25 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets edged up on
Wednesday, tracking broader Asian peers, as investors viewed the
consequences of President Trump's trade decisions in a
favourable light.
    A more protectionist United States under Donald Trump could
push Asian countries towards their own regional trade alliances,
Thailand's Central Bank Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob said on
Tuesday after Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Trans-Pacific
Partnership (TPP) trade deal.  
    "U.S. pulling out of the TPP in fact can be a net positive
for Asia considering China or any other Asian country can fill
the vacuum and we can renegotiate our own trade partnership,"
said Victor Felix, an analyst with AB Capital Securities in
Manila.
    In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan rose 0.1 percent to its highest
levels since late October. 
    Thai shares edged up 0.2 percent to hit its highest
in 22 months, led by financials and material stocks, after
Thailand's customs-cleared exports rose in December for the
first time in four years.
    The central bank governor said growth could pick up this
year due to government spending and last year's figures were
weaker due to a drought in agricultural regions and the death of
King Bhumibol Adulyadej.
    Malaysia crawled up 0.2 percent to hit its highest
in 4 months, after a 9.3 percent surge in its palm oil exports
in January. 
    World's largest palm oil planter by land size Sime Darby
, up 0.6 percent, was among top gainers along with
telecommunication giant Axiata Group, that surged as
much as 2.5 percent to touch its highest in 2 months.
    Philippines remained steady ahead of economic data to
be announced on Thursday and corporate earnings starting later
this month.
    "Consensus estimates put fourth quarter GDP at 7 percent.
We're going to be outpacing our regional peers," said Felix.
    Real estate and industrial sectors dominated gains with real
estate conglomerate Ayala Land rising 0.8 percent. 
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS; Change at 0418 GMT
                                                       
  Market           Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                 Close        
  Singapore        3045.18       3041.95      0.11
  Bangkok          1582.83       1578.82      0.25
  Manila           7372.13       7370.65      0.02
  Jakarta          5301.617      5292.088     0.18
  Kuala Lumpur     1683.27       1680.69      0.15
  Ho Chi Minh      692.2         691.36       0.12
                                              
  Change this                                 
 year                                         
  Market           Current       End 2016     Pct Move
  Singapore        3045.18       2880.76      5.71
  Bangkok          1582.83       1542.94      2.59
  Manila           7372.13       6840.64      6.04
  Jakarta          5301.617      5296.711     0.09
  Kuala Lumpur     1683.27       1641.73      2.53
  Ho Chi Minh      692.2         664.87       3.00
 
 (Reporting by Hanna Paul; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.