7 months ago
SE Asia Stocks-Higher tracking rally in global equities
January 26, 2017 / 10:27 AM / 7 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Higher tracking rally in global equities

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Aparajita Saxena
    Jan 26 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets ended
higher on Thursday, mirroring increases in Asian stocks that
rose to 3-1/2-month highs earlier and in step with stellar gains
in European and U.S. stock markets overnight.
    The Dow Jones Industrial Average blew past the
psychological 20,000 level on Wednesday, supported by President
Donald Trump's pro-growth initiatives that reignited a
post-election rally, and strong fourth-quarter earnings.
    The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite indexes
closed at record highs for a second consecutive session. 
    The performance of Wall Street last night has definitely
improved investor sentiment and risk appetite for Asian
equities, said Mikey Macanaig, analyst with Sunsecurities Inc.
    "We're seeing money come back to emerging equities, now that
the Asian market performance is in tandem with U.S. markets."   
    Indonesia rose 0.5 percent, closing at a near
three-week high bolstered by financials, with nine stocks
hitting fresh 52-week highs.
    Thai shares closed at their highest in nearly two
years, with gains supported by energy stocks and consumer
staples.
    Oil and gas company PTT PCL and convenience stores
operator CP All were among the top performers.
    Singapore ended 0.4 percent higher, helped by gains
in financials and real-estate stocks.
    Industrial production in December grew at the strongest pace
in five years as electronics output surged, data from the
Singapore Economic Development Board released on Thursday
showed. 
    Rig builder Keppel Corp and real-estate company
City Developments were the biggest percentage gainers
on the index.
    Philippines inched up after government data showed
the Philippine economy grew faster than expected at the end of
last year, bolstering expectations that the central bank will
tighten its monetary policy this year, the Bank of the
Philippine Islands said in a note. 
    BDO Unibank Inc spearheaded gains in the financial
sector and was the top performer on the index.
    Malaysia ended 0.5 percent higher, led by
financials.
    The Vietnam stock market is closed from Jan. 26 to
Feb. 1 for a national holiday.
    For Asian Companies click; 

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS; Change on day
  STOCK MARKETS                                              
  Change on day                                              
  Market              Current       Previous Close  Pct Move
  Singapore           3051.78       3039.94         0.39
  Bangkok             1591          1584.29         0.42
  Manila              7332.64       7323.36         0.13
  Jakarta             5317.633      5293.782        0.45
  Kuala Lumpur        1692.22       1683.93         0.49
                                                    
  Change this year                                  
  Market              Current       End 2016        Pct Move
  Singapore           3051.78       2880.76         5.94
  Bangkok             1591          1542.94         3.11
  Manila              7332.64       6840.64         7.19
  Jakarta             5317.633      5296.711        0.39
  Kuala Lumpur        1692.22       1641.73         3.08
 
 (Reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)

