SE Asia Stocks-Muted; Trump's policies cause concern

By Sindhu Chandrasekaran Jan 30 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets were sluggish in lacklustre trade on Monday as U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban increased concerns about the impact of the new administration's policies on trade and the economy. Trump on Friday barred refugees for four months, with an indefinite ban on refugees from Syria and a 90-day bar on citizens from seven other nations. Philippine shares ended 0.04 percent higher, posting a third session of gains supported by real estate and financial stocks. Ayala Land rose 1.4 percent, while Ayala Corp climbed 2.4 percent. Indonesia reversed early gains to finish the session 0.2 percent lower with consumer discretionary shares accounting for nearly half the losses on the index. Astra International Tbk slid as much as 2.5 percent to its lowest since Dec. 29, 2016. Thailand shares ended flat. Total Access Communication Pcl closed 2.4 percent lower while PTT Exploration and Production Pcl finished 4.4 percent higher. While investors are still nervous about U.S. policies, there is a raft of key data being released this week including central bank decisions in Japan, the United States and the UK. "All three central banks are expected to keep monetary policy unchanged as they wait and watch for progress towards stimulatory policies in the U.S. and the potential flow-on effects," said James Woods, global investment analyst at Rivkin Securities, in a note. Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore markets are closed for a public holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current previous Pct Move close Bangkok 1590.56 1590.8 -0.02 Manila 7336.71 7333.67 0.04 Jakarta 5302.662 5312.84 -0.19 Change so far this year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Bangkok 1590.56 1542.94 3.09 Manila 7336.71 6840.64 7.3 Jakarta 5302.662 5296.711 0.11 (Reporting by Sindhu Chandrasekaran; Editing by Sunil Nair)