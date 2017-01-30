FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
SE Asia Stocks-Muted; Trump's policies cause concern
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
War in Afghanistan
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 30, 2017 / 10:03 AM / 7 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Muted; Trump's policies cause concern

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Sindhu Chandrasekaran
    Jan 30 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets were
sluggish in lacklustre trade on Monday as U.S. President Donald
Trump's travel ban increased concerns about the impact of the
new administration's policies on trade and the economy.
    Trump on Friday barred refugees for four months, with an
indefinite ban on refugees from Syria and a 90-day bar on
citizens from seven other nations.  
    Philippine shares ended 0.04 percent higher, posting
a third session of gains supported by real estate and financial
stocks. Ayala Land rose 1.4 percent, while Ayala Corp
 climbed 2.4 percent.
    Indonesia reversed early gains to finish the session
0.2 percent lower with consumer discretionary shares accounting
for nearly half the losses on the index.
    Astra International Tbk slid as much as 2.5
percent to its lowest since Dec. 29, 2016.
    Thailand shares ended flat. Total Access
Communication Pcl closed 2.4 percent lower while PTT
Exploration and Production Pcl finished 4.4 percent
higher.
    While investors are still nervous about U.S. policies, there
is a raft of key data being released this week including central
bank decisions in Japan, the United States and the UK.
    "All three central banks are expected to keep monetary
policy unchanged as they wait and watch for progress towards
stimulatory policies in the U.S. and the potential flow-on
effects," said James Woods, global investment analyst at Rivkin
Securities, in a note.
    Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore 
markets are closed for a public holiday.
    For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
  Change on the                                        
 day                                          
  Market           Current       previous     Pct Move
                                 close        
  Bangkok          1590.56       1590.8       -0.02
  Manila           7336.71       7333.67      0.04
  Jakarta          5302.662      5312.84      -0.19
                                              
  Change so far                               
 this year                                    
  Market           Current       End 2016     Pct Move
  Bangkok          1590.56       1542.94      3.09
  Manila           7336.71       6840.64      7.3
  Jakarta          5302.662      5296.711     0.11
 
 (Reporting by Sindhu Chandrasekaran; Editing by Sunil Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.