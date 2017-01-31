FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
SE Asia Stocks-Fall on Trump policy jitters; Singapore down 1 pct
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 31, 2017 / 6:11 AM / 7 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Fall on Trump policy jitters; Singapore down 1 pct

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Sindhu Chandrasekaran
    Jan 31 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets traded
lower on Tuesday, in line with a global equity selloff, as U.S
President Donald Trump's immigration and trade policies sapped
investor confidence.
    Global stocks posted their biggest loss in six weeks after
Trump signed an executive order on Friday to bar Syrian refugees
indefinitely and suspend travel to the United States from seven
Muslim-majority countries, sparking widespread protests. 
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 fell 0.3 percent.  
    "Trump's policy changes are causing some uncertainties, as
to what direction it could be going forward. Most investors
don't really know the impact of his policies yet", said Charles
Ang, analyst with COL Financial.
    Singapore fell 1 percent with financials accounting
for more than half the loss on the index.
    DBS Group shed 2 percent while Oversea-Chinese
Banking Corp lost 1.3 percent.
    Despite recording its biggest intraday percentage fall in 11
weeks on Tuesday, the index was up 6.4 percent in 2017 as of
Friday's close.
    The index was up 8.1 percent as of Friday's close since
Donald Trump was elected U.S. president in early November.
    Philippines shares declined 0.9 percent, led by
financial stocks, to post a third session of loss in six.
    Thailand slid 0.4 percent, extending losses into a
third session with energy stocks leading the fall. The index is
on track for its biggest multi-week intraday percentage fall.
    Oil company PTT Pcl shed 2.4 percent.
    The country's manufacturing production index in December was
up 0.54 percent from a year earlier, Thai Industry Ministry said
on Tuesday. A Reuters poll forecast a rise of 2.50
percent. 
    Thailand shares are up 1.8 percent since Trump's election
last year. The index has continued to gain this year up to Jan
30.
    Malaysia dropped 0.6 percent. Industrials were the
biggest drag on the index with Sime Darby Bhd falling
2.2 percent.
    Vietnam was closed on a public holiday.
    For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS; Change at 0402 GMT
    
  Change on the day                                         
  Market             Current       previous close  Pct Move
  Singapore          3034.88       3064.85         -0.98
  Bangkok            1584          1590.56         -0.41
  Manila             7271.98       7336.71         -0.88
  Jakarta            5302.043      5302.662        0
  Kuala Lumpur       1675.93       1686.36         -0.62
                                                   
  Change this year                                 
  Market             Current       End 2016        Pct Move
  Singapore          3034.88       2880.76         5.35
  Bangkok            1584          1542.94         2.66
  Manila             7271.98       6840.64         6.3
  Jakarta            5302.043      5296.711        0.10
  Kuala Lumpur       1675.93       1641.73         2.08
 
    



 (Reporting by Sindhu Chandrasekaran; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.