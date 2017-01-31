SE Asia Stocks-Fall on Trump policy jitters; Singapore down 1 pct

By Sindhu Chandrasekaran Jan 31 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets traded lower on Tuesday, in line with a global equity selloff, as U.S President Donald Trump's immigration and trade policies sapped investor confidence. Global stocks posted their biggest loss in six weeks after Trump signed an executive order on Friday to bar Syrian refugees indefinitely and suspend travel to the United States from seven Muslim-majority countries, sparking widespread protests. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.3 percent. "Trump's policy changes are causing some uncertainties, as to what direction it could be going forward. Most investors don't really know the impact of his policies yet", said Charles Ang, analyst with COL Financial. Singapore fell 1 percent with financials accounting for more than half the loss on the index. DBS Group shed 2 percent while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp lost 1.3 percent. Despite recording its biggest intraday percentage fall in 11 weeks on Tuesday, the index was up 6.4 percent in 2017 as of Friday's close. The index was up 8.1 percent as of Friday's close since Donald Trump was elected U.S. president in early November. Philippines shares declined 0.9 percent, led by financial stocks, to post a third session of loss in six. Thailand slid 0.4 percent, extending losses into a third session with energy stocks leading the fall. The index is on track for its biggest multi-week intraday percentage fall. Oil company PTT Pcl shed 2.4 percent. The country's manufacturing production index in December was up 0.54 percent from a year earlier, Thai Industry Ministry said on Tuesday. A Reuters poll forecast a rise of 2.50 percent. Thailand shares are up 1.8 percent since Trump's election last year. The index has continued to gain this year up to Jan 30. Malaysia dropped 0.6 percent. Industrials were the biggest drag on the index with Sime Darby Bhd falling 2.2 percent. Vietnam was closed on a public holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS; Change at 0402 GMT Change on the day Market Current previous close Pct Move Singapore 3034.88 3064.85 -0.98 Bangkok 1584 1590.56 -0.41 Manila 7271.98 7336.71 -0.88 Jakarta 5302.043 5302.662 0 Kuala Lumpur 1675.93 1686.36 -0.62 Change this year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3034.88 2880.76 5.35 Bangkok 1584 1542.94 2.66 Manila 7271.98 6840.64 6.3 Jakarta 5302.043 5296.711 0.10 Kuala Lumpur 1675.93 1641.73 2.08 (Reporting by Sindhu Chandrasekaran; Editing by Vyas Mohan)