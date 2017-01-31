SE Asia Stocks-Fall over Trump policy concerns; Philippines down 1.5 pct

By Sindhu Chandrasekaran Jan 31 (Reuters) - Philippine shares led Southeast Asian stock markets lower on Tuesday as the market sentiment was hurt by U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration and trade policies. Trump signed an executive order on Friday to bar Syrian refugees indefinitely and suspend travel to the United States from seven Muslim-majority countries, raising concerns about a more restrictive immigration policy. "Trump's policy changes are causing some uncertainties, as to what direction it could be going forward. Most investors don't really know the impact of his policies yet," said Charles Ang, analyst with COL Financial. Philippine shares ended 1.5 percent lower amid worries over Trump's impact on the country's growing outsourcing industry, which provides back-office services for U.S. companies. "The BPO sector, which is one of the primary component of the Philippine economy, is expected to be hurt by Trump's policies," said Manny Cruz, chief strategist at brokerage house AsiaSec Equities. Philippine financial and real estate stocks were among the biggest drag on the index, with GT Capital Holdings losing 3.4 percent. Singapore cut early losses to finish the session 0.6 percent lower. Financials accounted for nearly half the loss on the index, shrugging off the central bank data, which showed that Singapore's total bank lending in December rose 1.1 percent from November. The index had risen 8.1 percent as of Friday's close since Donald Trump was elected U.S. president in early November. Thailand closed 0.8 percent lower, posting a third session of loss, with energy stocks leading the way. However, the market ignored central bank data showing that Thailand's private consumption and investment increased in December from the previous month, suggesting a fragile economic recovery is gaining some momentum. Malaysia closed 0.9 percent lower. Industrials were the biggest drag on the index with Sime Darby Bhd falling 3.5 percent. Indonesia declined marginally posting a third session of loss in the last four sessions of trading. Vietnam was closed on a public holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current previous Pct Move close Singapore 3046.8 3064.85 -0.59 Bangkok 1577.31 1590.56 -0.83 Manila 7229.66 7336.71 -1.46 Jakarta 5294.103 5302.662 -0.16 Kuala Lumpur 1671.54 1686.36 -0.88 Change so far this year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3046.8 2880.76 5.76 Bangkok 1577.31 1542.94 2.23 Manila 7229.66 6840.64 5.7 Jakarta 5294.103 5296.711 -0.05 Kuala Lumpur 1671.54 1641.73 1.82 (Reporting by Sindhu Chandrasekaran; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)