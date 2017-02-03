SE Asia Stocks-Subdued ahead of U.S. jobs data

By Geo Tharappel Feb 3 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets marked time on Friday ahead of the release of the U.S. monthly jobs report that will set the tone for the Federal Reserve's rate hike outlook. Nonfarm payrolls probably increased by 175,000 jobs in January, picking up from the 156,000 jobs added in December, according to a Reuters survey of economists. The unemployment rate is expected to be unchanged at 4.7 percent in January, near a nine-year low. "A strong reading in the payrolls data above 200,000, coupled with a rise in wage growth, could put the March 15th (Fed) meeting in serious contention for a hike despite uncertainty around the potential flow on effects from (President Donald) Trump's stated economic policies," said James Woods, global investment analyst with Rivkin Securities in Sydney. A quicker pace of rate hikes on the back of strong economic indicators in the United States is likely to trigger fund outflows from emerging markets. Philippine shares declined as much as 0.5 percent to a two-week low and were headed for a fourth straight session of falls, weighed down by financial and real estate stocks. "After rallying since the start of the year, people are just marking in gains given the still cautious outlook for the Philippine market," said April Lee-Tan, head of research at Manila-based COL Financial. "People are a little concerned about the BPO (business process outsourcing) sector as to whether (Trump's) protectionist policies would have some repercussions on demand for offices." Conglomerate Ayala Corp, which has interests in the banking and BPO sectors, and property developer SM Prime Holdings Inc were among the top drags. Vietnam shares were flat after rising as much as 0.7 percent to a nine-year high earlier in the day, with consumer staples and materials leading the gains. Vietnam Dairy Products JSC jumped 2.9 percent to its highest in over two months, while Masan Group Corp, a conglomerate with interests in food processing and banking, rose as much as 2.4 percent to its highest in nearly four weeks. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0431 GMT Market Current prev close Pct Move Singapore 3036.83 3044.08 -0.24 Bangkok 1577.1 1572.67 0.28 Manila 7200.82 7225.91 -0.35 Jakarta 5362.386 5353.713 0.16 Kuala Lumpur 1679.65 1673.48 0.37 Ho Chi Minh 703.17 703.18 0.00 Change this year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3036.83 2880.76 5.42 Bangkok 1577.1 1542.94 2.21 Manila 7200.82 6840.64 5.27 Jakarta 5362.386 5296.711 1.24 Kuala Lumpur 1679.65 1641.73 2.31 Ho Chi Minh 703.17 664.87 5.76 (Reporting by Geo Tharappel in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in Hong Kong; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)