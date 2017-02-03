FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
SE Asia Stocks-Largely tepid ahead of U.S. jobs data
The threat to internet freedom in Trump's America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
Hundreds of Rohingya villagers blockaded as tensions spread
Myanmar
Hundreds of Rohingya villagers blockaded as tensions spread
February 3, 2017 / 10:33 AM / 7 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Largely tepid ahead of U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Geo  Tharappel
    Feb 3 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets marked
time on Friday ahead of the release of the U.S. monthly jobs
report that will set the tone for the Federal Reserve's rate
hike outlook.
    Nonfarm payrolls probably increased by 175,000 jobs in
January, picking up from the 156,000 jobs added in December,
according to a Reuters survey of economists. The unemployment
rate is expected to be unchanged at 4.7 percent in January.
 
    Investors are concerned whether the Fed would switch gears
to a more hawkish stance if jobs data continues to surprise on
the upside. A quicker pace of rate hikes on the back of strong
economic indicators is likely to trigger fund outflows from
emerging markets.
    Some analysts are pencilling in a March rate hike if
payrolls data surprises on the upside, while futures are
predicting a move only by June. 
    Thai shares snapped five sessions of falls with
energy stocks gaining on a rise in oil prices. They lost 0.5
percent on the week.
    Oil rose on news that U.S. President Donald Trump could
impose new sanctions on multiple Iranian entities. 
    PTT Pcl, Thailand's largest energy firm, and PTT
Global Chemical PCL were among the top contributors.
    Vietnam shares closed lower for the first time in six
sessions, dragged down by financials and utilities, but added
0.4 percent for the week in their sixth consecutive weekly gain.
    Vietcombank, Vietnam's largest lender by market
value, and Petrovietnam Gas were the top drags.
    Philippine shares pared early losses to end flat with
gains in utilities and telecoms offsetting losses in financial
and real estate stocks. The index declined 1.5 percent this
week, its biggest fall since the week ended Dec. 23, 2016.
    Energy Development Corp rose 2.1 percent to close
at a three-month high, while Metro Pacific Investments Corp
 fell 2.7 percent to end at a one-month low.    
    For the week, Singapore lost 0.8 percent, Malaysia
 shed 0.1 percent, and Indonesia gained 0.9
percent.
    

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on the day
  Market            Current        prev close    Pct Move
  Singapore         3041.94        3044.08       -0.07
  Bangkok           1582.95        1572.67       0.65
  Manila            7226.7         7225.91       0.01
  Jakarta           5360.767       5353.713      0.13
  Kuala Lumpur      1685.01        1673.48       0.69
  Ho Chi Minh       700.35         703.18        -0.40
                                                 
  Change this year                               
  Market            Current        End 2016      Pct Move
  Singapore         3041.94        2880.76       5.60
  Bangkok           1582.95        1542.94       2.59
  Manila            7226.7         6840.64       5.64
  Jakarta           5360.767       5296.711      1.21
  Kuala Lumpur      1685.01        1641.73       2.64
  Ho Chi Minh       700.35         664.87        5.34
 

 (Reporting by Geo  Tharappel; Additional reporting by Saikat
Chatterjee in Hong Kong; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.