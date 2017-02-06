By Suhail Hassan Bhat Feb 6 Most Southeast Asian stock markets edged higher on Monday, with prospects of a rate hike next month by the U.S. Federal Reserve dimming as data showed wages barely rose, softening the dollar and lending support to emerging markets. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 227,000 jobs, the largest gain in four months, the U.S. Labor Department said on Friday, but wages increased by only three cents, suggesting that there was still some slack in the labor market. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, dropped 0.2 percent. "Due to aggressive comments by (U.S. President Donald) Trump on currency devaluation of China, Japan and Germany, the value of the U.S. dollar is on a falling trend. A weaker dollar means less pressure on emerging markets going forward," said Taye Shim, head of research at Mirae Asset Sekuritas. "Investors are going to take another look at emerging market assets." Singapore shares rose 0.5 percent, helped by financials, with DBS Group Holdings gaining 1.4 percent and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp up 1 percent. Indonesia rose for a fourth straight session, with Bank Mandiri (Persero) and Bank Central Asia up 2.7 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively. Indonesia's annual economic growth in the fourth quarter dipped below 5 percent again, weaker than expected and a second straight quarter of slowdown, the statistics bureau said on Monday. Philippines moved up half a percent, led by industrials and real estate. Real estate conglomerate Ayala Land Inc added 1.3 percent, while SM Investments Corp gained 0.9 percent. Thai shares rose 0.2 percent, while Malaysia was up 0.2 percent. Vietnam was slightly lower. The central banks of Thailand and the Philippines are meeting this week for their first policy meeting of the year. Asian shares crept ahead on Monday, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.3 percent, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.2 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS STOCK MARKETS Change at 0351 GMT Market Current Previous Pct Move Close Singapore 3055.95 3041.94 0.46 Bangkok 1585.73 1582.95 0.18 Manila 7264.26 7226.7 0.52 Jakarta 5380.919 5360.767 0.38 Kuala Lumpur 1688.33 1685.01 0.20 Ho Chi Minh 699.87 700.35 -0.07 Change this year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3055.95 2880.76 6.08 Bangkok 1585.73 1542.94 2.77 Manila 7264.26 6840.64 6.19 Jakarta 5380.919 5296.711 1.59 Kuala Lumpur 1688.33 1641.73 2.84 Ho Chi Minh 699.87 664.87 5.2 (Reporting by Suhail Hassan Bhat; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)