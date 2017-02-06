By Suhail Hassan Bhat
Feb 6 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on
Monday, with the Philippines gaining the most ahead of a
central bank policy meeting later this week where it is expected
to keep rates unchanged.
There has been little indication from the central bank that
any move on rates is forthcoming, DBS Group Research said in a
note, adding market expectations may change depending on cues
from policy statements.
Philippine shares rose nearly 1 percent on Monday, rising
for a second straight session, and have gained more than 6
percent this year, outperforming other regional markets.
The Philippines underperformed other regional markets in the
second half of 2016, "so in the same respect when they bounced
back, we also bounced back more than others," said April
Lee-Tan, head of research at Manila-based COL Financial.
Thai shares rose for the second straight session
with Kasikornbank Pcl hitting a three-month high.
The Bank of Thailand is expected to keep one-day repurchase
rate unchanged at 1.50 percent at its first policy
meeting of the year on Wednesday.
The pressure on emerging markets has weakened as the dollar
is on a falling trend after President Donald Trump's comments on
currency devaluation by China, Japan and Germany, said Taye
Shim, head of research at Mirae Asset Sekuritas.
"Investors are going to take another look at emerging-market
assets," Shim said.
The dollar fell on Monday after U.S. data showed a
smaller-than-expected rise in wages in January that reinforced
expectations the Federal Reserve will refrain from raising
interest rates next month.
Indonesian shares rose 0.7 percent, helped by
financials with Bank Mandiri (Persero) gaining 2.7
percent.
Southeast Asia's biggest economy grew 4.94 percent on an
annual basis in the fourth quarter, compared with 5.01 percent
in the preceding quarter.
Singapore closed 0.5 percent higher, snapping two
consecutive sessions of losses. Index heavyweight DBS Group
Holdings gained 1.4 percent in heavy trading.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on day
Market Current Previous Pct Move
Close
Singapore 3056.91 3041.94 0.49
Bangkok 1589.13 1582.95 0.39
Manila 7294.4 7226.7 0.94
Jakarta 5395.995 5360.767 0.66
Kuala Lumpur 1691.24 1685.01 0.37
Ho Chi Minh 700.04 700.35 -0.04
Change this
year
Market Current End 2016 Pct Move
Singapore 3056.91 2880.76 6.11
Bangkok 1589.13 1542.94 2.99
Manila 7294.4 6840.64 6.63
Jakarta 5395.995 5296.711 1.87
Kuala Lumpur 1691.24 1641.73 3.02
Ho Chi Minh 700.04 664.87 5.29
(Reporting by Suhail Hassan Bhat; Additional Reporting by
Sindhu Chandrasekaran; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)