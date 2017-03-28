FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Up as investors move past Trump's healthcare setback
March 28, 2017 / 6:25 AM / 5 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Up as investors move past Trump's healthcare setback

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Urvashi Goenka
    March 28 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks recovered
on Tuesday from the previous session's losses, in line with
broader Asia, as investors pinned their hopes on U.S. President
Donald Trump's stimulus plans after the healthcare policy
setback.
    Singapore led the gains, rising nearly 1 percent as
financials such as DBS Group Holdings Ltd gained as
much as 1.6 percent and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp
added 1 percent.
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 rose as much 0.7 percent. 
    Investors need to monitor Trump's policies closely, because
they are not easing concerns, said Teerada Charnyingyong, an
analyst with Phillip Securities Thailand, adding the president's
policy moves will be in focus at least until the next Federal
Reserve meeting.
    Shares of Singapore Post Ltd, the city-state's
e-commerce logistics service provider, rose as much as 1.5
percent, after it signed a property management agreement with a
unit of CapitaLand Ltd to manage a retail mall.
CapitaLand gained 1.4 percent.           
    Gains in consumer discretionary and utility sectors buoyed
Malaysian stocks, which rose as much as 0.7 percent,   
with YTL Corp and Genting Bhd gaining 0.7
percent and 1.6 percent, respectively. 
    Thai index rose as much as 0.5 percent, helped by
gains industrial and financial stocks.  
    "The only positive news right now is the fund inflow, maybe
from the strengthening of the baht, so that will be a little bit
positive sentiment to cushion the market," Charnyingyong said.
    Thailand's central bank, facing hurdles to changing monetary
policy, on Wednesday will likely keep its benchmark rate where
it has been for nearly two years, economists polled by Reuters
forecast.
    Philippines rose as much as 0.8 percent, supported by
financial and industrial stocks.  
    BDO Unibank Inc rose as much as 2.1 percent, while
Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co added 2.5 percent. 
    Bucking the trend, Vietnam fell as much as 0.3
percent, hurt by financial and consumer staple stocks. 
    Indonesia was closed for the holiday.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS : CHANGE AT 0532 GMT
 
  Market           Current       previous     Pct Move
                                 close        
  Singapore        3153.95       3126.88      0.9
  Bangkok          1576.17       1570.5       0.4
  Manila           7282.43       7245.97      0.5
  Kuala Lumpur     1749.64       1744.95      0.3
  Ho Chi Minh      722.01        723.52       -0.2
                                              
  Change on year                              
  Market           Current       End 2016     Pct Move
  Singapore        3153.95       2880.76      9.5
  Bangkok          1576.17       1542.94      2.2
  Manila           7282.43       6840.64      6.5
  Jakarta          5541.202      5296.711     4.6
  Kuala Lumpur     1749.64       1641.73      6.6
  Ho Chi Minh      722.01        664.87       8.6
   
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS


 (Reporting by Urvashi Goenka in Bengaluru; Additional reporting
by Sindhu Chandrasekaran; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

