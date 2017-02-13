By Geo Tharappel Feb 13 Southeast Asian stock markets ended higher on Monday as investor concerns eased after U.S. President Donald Trump set aside tough campaign rhetoric over security and jobs in a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Trump's change of tack to agree to honour the "one China" policy, and his tax reform plans coupled with generally upbeat global economic data also boosted sentiment. China posted much stronger-than-expected trade data for January as demand picked up at home and abroad. "The easing of global uncertainties is a common denominator for regional markets," said Taye Shim, head of research at Mirae Asset Sekuritas. Singapore shares rose 0.4 percent to close at an 18-month high, led by telecom and industrials. Singapore Telecommunications Ltd climbed 1.3 percent to hit a more than four-month closing high, its third straight session of gains. United Overseas Bank Ltd added 0.8 percent to touch a two-month closing high. Philippine shares climbed 0.8 percent to close at a two-week high, led by industrials and financials. Conglomerates JG Summit Holdings Inc and Ayala Corp each rose about 2 percent. Indonesia gained 0.7 percent to close at a three-month high, with financials leading the gains. Bank Central Asia Tbk PT ended 3.5 percent higher. Malaysian shares gained up to 0.7 percent to close at a more than nine-month high, led by financial and utilities. Power utility Tenaga Nasional Bhd added 1.2 percent, while CIMB Group Holdings Bhd climbed 1.8 percent higher to hit an 18-month closing high. Thailand was closed for a holiday. In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.5 percent at 0945 GMT, hovering at 18-month high levels. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on the day Market Current prev close Pct Move Singapore 3111.63 3100.39 0.36 Manila 7294.67 7235.21 0.82 Jakarta 5409.556 5371.669 0.71 Kuala Lumpur 1710.24 1698.94 0.67 Ho Chi Minh 705.9 703.78 0.30 Change this year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3111.63 2880.76 8.01 Manila 7294.67 6840.64 6.64 Jakarta 5409.556 5296.711 2.13 Kuala Lumpur 1710.24 1641.73 4.17 Ho Chi Minh 705.9 664.87 6.17 (Reporting by Geo Tharappel in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)