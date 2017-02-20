SE Asia Stocks-Drift in line with broader Asia; Thailand erases early gains on weak econ data

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets trod water on Monday, in line with broader Asia, while Thailand erased early gains to trade almost flat after the region's second-largest economy posted a weaker-than-expected quarterly growth. Thailand's SET index opened 0.2 percent higher before erasing gains with losses centred in consumer and telecom stocks. Retailer Big C Supercenter was down 1 percent, while consumer staples heavyweight CP All Pcl was off 0.4 percent. The state planning agency said gross domestic product in the fourth quarter grew 0.4 percent from the previous three-month period as domestic demand slowed and tourist arrival slumped. It left its 2017 growth forecast unchanged, at 3.0-4.0 percent, and said expanding exports plus higher crop production and state spending will aid growth this year. But analysts are doubtful the growth pace can be much higher than 2016's 3.2 percent. Other Southeast Asian markets mirrored Asian shares, which moved sideways with U.S. markets closed for Presidents Day. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.74 points. Philippine shares, which ended the previous session 0.5 percent lower, saw broad-based gains as investors hunted for bargains. Consumer cyclicals were the biggest beneficiaries with SM Investments Corp and GT Capital Holdings rising 1 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. Indonesian shares were 0.3 percent higher, led largely by energy and consumer cyclical stocks. Automotive business Astra International was 1 percent higher, while United Tractors and Adaro Energy added over 2 percent each. Malaysian stocks posted minor gains, while Singapore was slightly down. In Singapore, gains in telcos were outweighed by losses in industrials. Jardine Matheson Holdings, the city state's biggest industrial stock by market value, dropped 1.4 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0506 GMT Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3104.52 3107.65 -0.10 Bangkok 1576.85 1577.84 -0.06 Manila 7270.4 7244.79 0.35 Jakarta 5366.824 5350.932 0.30 Kuala Lumpur 1711.77 1707.68 0.24 Ho Chi Minh 706.19 707.83 -0.23 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3104.52 2880.76 7.77 Bangkok 1576.85 1542.94 2.20 Manila 7270.4 6840.64 6.28 Jakarta 5366.824 5296.711 1.32 Kuala Lumpur 1711.77 1641.73 4.27 Ho Chi Minh 706.19 664.87 6.20 (Reporting by Rushil Dutta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)