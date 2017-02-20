FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
SE Asia Stocks-Eke out small gains; Singapore falls
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
February 20, 2017 / 10:43 AM / 6 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Eke out small gains; Singapore falls

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    Feb 20 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets edged
up in thin trade on Monday, mirroring mild gains in Asian
shares, with investors cautious in the absence of firm triggers
ahead of a busy week for U.S. Federal Reserve events. 
    On the interest rates front, no less than five heads of
regional Federal Reserve banks are due to speak this week while
Fed Board Governor Jerome Powell appears on Wednesday, when
minutes of the last policy meeting are also due. 
    Separately, in a speech in Singapore on Monday, Cleveland
Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester said she would be
comfortable raising interest rates at this point if the economy
maintained its current pace of performance.
    Philippine shares rose 0.5 percent as investors
hunted for bargains, with total volumes at about 73 percent of
their 30-day average.
    State-owned PTT Exploration and Production PCL
ended 2.2 percent higher, while Thai Oil PCL was up 1.3
percent.
    Foreign investors net sold 393.8 million pesos ($7.82
million) worth of shares.
    The Philippine peso earlier slipped to its lowest
level in over a decade, undermining dollar-based returns for
foreign investors.
    In Thailand, the key SET index crept higher, helped
by energy and basic materials stocks, which benefited as the
dollar slipped. 
    The index, which opened about 0.2 percent higher, quickly
lost all gains to trade lower for most of the session after the
country's planning agency reported poor economic data for the
fourth quarter. [
    Indonesian shares finished 0.2 percent higher, led
by energy and consumer cyclical stocks.
    Automotive business Astra International was up 0.6
 percent, while United Tractors and Adaro Energy
 added more than 2 percent each.
    Singapore shares however fell 0.4 percent, with
industrials such as Jardine Matheson Holdings dropping
1.7 percent. 
    Financial firms DBS Group and United Overseas Bank
 shed 0.5 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 was up 0.2 percent as of 1031 GMT.
    
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on day

 Market                   Current       Previous       Pct Move
                                        Close          
 Singapore                3096.69       3107.65        -0.35
 Bangkok                  1578.47       1577.84        0.04
 Manila                   7281.19       7244.79        0.50
 Jakarta                  5359.288      5350.932       0.16
 Kuala Lumpur             1712.58       1707.68        0.29
 Ho Chi Minh              710.59        707.83         0.39
                                                       
 Change on year                                        
 Market                   Current       End 2016       Pct Move
 Singapore                3096.69       2880.76        7.50
 Bangkok                  1578.47       1542.94        2.30
 Manila                   7281.19       6840.64        6.40
 Jakarta                  5359.288      5296.711       1.18
 Kuala Lumpur             1712.58       1641.73        4.32
 Ho Chi Minh              710.59        664.87         6.90
                                                       
    
($1 = 50.3780 Philippine pesos)

 (Reporting by Rushil Dutta; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.