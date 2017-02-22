FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Higher; Singapore hits 18-month top
#Financials
February 22, 2017 / 10:15 AM / 6 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Higher; Singapore hits 18-month top

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    By Susan Mathew
    Feb 22 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian markets ended higher on
Wednesday, tracking Asian shares that rose taking cues from
upbeat factory activity in Europe and solid earnings overnight
on Wall Street.
    Strong results by Wal-Mart and Home Depot
drove U.S. indexes higher on Tuesday, while euro zone business
growth hit its fastest since April 2011.

    "Regional markets are just tracking the U.S. markets higher.
The U.S. markets gained half a percent on Tuesday, so it's just
tracking that," said an analyst from Singapore, who did not wish
to be named.
    Singapore rose nearly 1 percent to close at its
highest in more than 18 months, led by the oil and gas and
financial sectors.
    United Overseas Bank and Keppel Corp
both climbed more than 2 percent.    
    Philippine shares closed up 0.3 percent, pushed
higher by a rally in Ayala Land towards close of trade.
Shares of Ayala Land rose 3.4 percent to their highest close in
nearly 4 months.  
    Investors are "positioning ahead of release of quarterly
earnings, which are trickling in slowly," said Jose Vistan, an
analyst at Manila-based AB Capital Securities. "If you are to
position on the market being positive you obviously want to go
with the industry leaders and Ayala Land is one of them." 
    Thai shares ended 0.5 percent higher, with TIPCO
Asphalt up 7 percent. Natural gas company Scan Inter
 climbed 5.6 percent after it reported a 36.6 percent
jump in full-year net profit.
    Indonesian shares ended the day 0.3 percent higher,
with consumer stocks Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna adding
1.3 percent and Astra International rising 0.6
percent.
    Vietnam and Malaysia eked out small gains. 
    Asian shares rose, with MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.6 percent
as of 0950 GMT.

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE ON DAY
    
  Market            Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                  Close        
  Singapore         3122.2        3094.19      0.91
  Bangkok           1572.04       1564.42      0.49
  Manila            7304.45       7282.68      0.30
  Jakarta           5358.683      5340.99      0.33
  Kuala Lumpur      1708.08       1706.55      0.09
  Ho Chi Minh       717.24        716.55       0.10
                                               
  Change on year                               
  Market            Current       End 2016     Pct Move
  Singapore         3122.2        2880.76      8.38
  Bangkok           1572.04       1542.94      1.89
  Manila            7304.45       6840.64      6.8
  Jakarta           5358.683      5296.711     1.17
  Kuala Lumpur      1708.08       1641.73      4.04
  Ho Chi Minh       717.24        644.87       11.2
 
 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)

