SE Asia Stocks-Cautious as S.Korea says may join U.S. strike group against North

By Susan Mathew April 24 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian shares were little changed on Monday amid fears North Korea could conduct another nuclear test as tension escalated in the region after South Korea said it may hold joint drills with a U.S. aircraft strike group. The U.S. said it will send a contingent of military ships to waters near the Korean peninsula, something that Pyongyang considers to be military provocation. North Korea said at the weekend it was ready to sink the U.S. aircraft carrier which Trump had ordered to waters off the Korean peninsula as a warning to the reclusive country. "Market will be keeping an eye on developments in the Korean peninsula," UOB Group said in a note. North Korea will mark the 85th anniversary of the foundation of its Korean People's Army on Tuesday. It has in the past marked important anniversaries with tests of its weapons. The focus shifted from Sunday's first-round victory of the market's favoured candidate in French election, Emmanuel Macron, to the May 7 runoff. Meanwhile, investors cautiously awaited fresh triggers as the earnings season gathers momentum. "Relief regarding the France election has somehow subsided and the regional markets are waiting for first-quarter earnings and (investors) are positioning ahead of the GDP numbers," said Manny Cruz, research analyst with AP Securities. Sentiment was further weakened with China stocks plunging amid signs that Beijing would tolerate more market volatility as regulators clamp down on shadow banking and speculative trading. Singapore shares were down as much as 0.3 percent, snapping two straight gaining sessions, with energy stocks leading the decline. The city-state's headline consumer price index in March rose 0.7 percent from a year earlier, in line with economist expectations. Thai stocks were flat with Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL falling as much as 0.9 percent, while utility company Siam City Cement PCL shed 0.4 percent. Thailand's customs-cleared exports surged well above expectations in March, commerce ministry data showed. Markets in Indonesia and Malaysia were shut on account of local holidays. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE AT 0602 GMT Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3138.89 3139.83 -0.03 Bangkok 1570.12 1570.02 0.01 Manila 7580.29 7578.16 0.03 Ho Chi Minh 710.47 712.41 -0.27 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3138.89 2880.76 8.96 Bangkok 1570.12 1542.94 1.76 Manila 7580.29 6840.64 10.8 Ho Chi Minh 710.47 664.87 6.9 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)