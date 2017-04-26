FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
SE Asia Stocks-Upbeat as positive global sentiment spills over
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
April 26, 2017 / 10:29 AM / 4 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Upbeat as positive global sentiment spills over

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Susan Mathew
    April 26 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets gained
momentum in afternoon trade on Wednesday, driven by positive
sentiment in global markets on receding political uncertainty in
France, strong Wall Street earnings and anticipated tax cuts by
U.S. President Donald Trump.
    Wall Street ended higher on Tuesday with the Nasdaq
Composite hitting a record high, underpinned by strong
earnings, while the euro retained previous gains as immediate
political concerns regarding the French presidential elections
faded.
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 rose as much as 0.55 percent to its highest
since June 2015 and was last up 0.3 percent, heading for a fifth
straight session of gains.
    Indonesian shares gained the most in the region,
closing 0.8 percent higher, after having hit fresh highs at
open. 
    Healthcare stock Mitra Keluarga Karyasehat gained
6.9 percent and Bank Central Asia rose 3.5 percent.
    An Index of Indonesia's 45 most liquid stocks
gained more than 1 percent, rising for the third straight
session.
    Investors shrugged of data that showed that foreign direct
investment into Indonesia grew at its weakest pace in at least
five years in the first quarter on slowing government 
deregulation efforts, risking investment growth.   
    Philippine shares came off early losses to close 0.3
percent higher, buoyed by net foreign buying.
    Singapore shares rose 0.3 percent with Genting
Singapore gaining 3.7 percent and DBS Group Holdings
 climbing 0.6 percent.
    Singapore's industrial production rose faster than expected
in March from a year earlier, due to a continued surge in the
electronics sector, data showed on Wednesday, pointing to a
possible upward revision in the city-state's first-quarter GDP.

    Thai shares rose 0.3 percent, snapping two sessions
of falls, while Malaysian stocks climbed 0.2 percent in
their fourth straight session of gains, posting their highest
close since May 2015.
    Vietnam ended 0.4 percent higher, snapping four
consecutive sessions of losses.

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE ON DAY    
  Market            Current       Previous Close   Pct Move
  Singapore         3173.76       3163.93          0.31
  Bangkok           1567.47       1562.27          0.33
  Manila            7726.45       7700.46          0.34
  Jakarta           5726.53       5680.796         0.81
  Kuala Lumpur      1768.92       1765.8           0.18
  Ho Chi Minh       710.04        707.58           0.35
                                                   
  Change on year                                   
  Market            Current       End 2016         Pct Move
  Singapore         3173.76       2880.76          10.17
  Bangkok           1567.47       1542.94          1.59
  Manila            7726.45       6840.64          12.9
  Jakarta           5726.53       5296.711         8.11
  Kuala Lumpur      1768.92       1641.73          7.75
  Ho Chi Minh       710.04        664.87           6.8
 
 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

