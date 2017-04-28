FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Steady; Singapore logs fourth straight month of gains
April 28, 2017 / 10:42 AM / 4 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Steady; Singapore logs fourth straight month of gains

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    By Susan Mathew
    April 28 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets held
steady on Friday with Singapore logging its fourth
straight month of gains, while Indonesia posted its
third straight winning month.
    Singapore shares eked out a small gain in the session
despite data showing a rise in unemployment rate. Financials
rose, with DBS Group adding 0.7 percent and United
Overseas Bank 1.5 percent.
    The city-state's overall unemployment rate edged up to 2.3
percent in the first quarter, rising to rates last seen in the
fourth quarter of 2009, preliminary data from the Ministry of
Manpower showed on Friday.
    Indonesian shares closed down 0.4 percent in their
second straight losing session. Perusahaan Gas Negara
was down 1.6 percent, while Adaro Energy declined 3.5
percent.
    An index of the nation's 45 most liquid stocks 
gained 2.1 percent on the month.
    Malaysian shares were largely flat, with net foreign
buying to the tune of 934.2 million in the session.
    In its fifth straight month of gains, Malaysia added 1.6
percent on the month.        
    Vietnam shares added 0.2 percent, but still recorded
a 0.6 percent loss on the month after two straight months of
gains.
    Thai shares were little changed and posted a monthly
loss of 0.7 percent, as Siam Cement and Airport of
Thailand lost over a percent each in the session.
    The Philippine market was closed for a special holiday.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE ON DAY
  Market            Current       Previous Close  Pct Move
  Singapore         3175.44       3171.36         0.13
  Bangkok           1566.32       1566.77         -0.03
  Jakarta           5685.298      5707.028        -0.38
  Kuala Lumpur      1768.06       1767.92         0.01
  Ho Chi Minh       717.73        716.53          0.17
                                                  
  Change on year                                  
  Market            Current       End 2016        Pct Move
  Singapore         3175.44       2880.76         10.23
  Bangkok           1566.32       1542.94         1.52
  Jakarta           5685.298      5296.711        7.34
  Kuala Lumpur      1768.06       1641.73         7.69
  Ho Chi Minh       717.73        664.87          8.0
 

 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)

