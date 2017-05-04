FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
SE Asia Stocks-Largely up; Philippines posts over 7-mth closing high
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 4, 2017 / 10:17 AM / 3 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Largely up; Philippines posts over 7-mth closing high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    By Christina Martin
    May 4 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on
Thursday, with the Philippines posting its highest close
since September 2016, buoyed by mining stocks after the ouster
of the country's environment minister over her anti-mining
advocacy.
    Philippine lawmakers ended a 10-month crusade by Environment
Secretary Regina Lopez on Wednesday, forcing out the eco-warrior
whose mining crackdown was backed by the president but led to
demands of her removal by miners.
    Apex Mining Co Inc surged as much as 20.2 percent 
to its highest in over two months, before closing 6.4 percent
higher. Philex Mining Corp closed up 0.4 percent after
rising as much as 1.3 percent.
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 slid 0.4 percent, taking cues from a subdued
session on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve's hawkish
policy statement.
    The Fed downplayed weak first-quarter economic growth and
emphasised the strength of the labour market, a sign it was
still on track for two rate increases this year.
    Singapore shares fell, dragged down by financials.   
 DBS Group Holdings Ltd fell 1.8 percent and
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd dropped 0.2 percent.
    Malaysian shares hit a near two-week closing low,
hit by financials.
    A $1.7-billion property deal that was expected to ease the
debt burden of Malaysian state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad
(1MDB) fell through on Wednesday, complicating Prime Minister
Najib Razak's efforts to move on from a financial scandal
surrounding the fund.
    Thai shares posted their highest close since April
18, buoyed by financial and energy stocks, while Indonesia
 gained 0.4 percent. 
    
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on day   
    
  Market           Current       Previous Close  Pct Move
  Singapore        3228.62       3237.81         -0.28
  Bangkok          1573.05       1564.12         0.57
  Manila           7755.75       7682.26         0.96
  Jakarta          5669.443      5647.368        0.39
  Kuala Lumpur     1758.67       1772.51         -0.78
  Ho Chi Minh      722.02        719.54          0.34
                                                 
  Change on year                                 
  Market           Current       End 2016        Pct Move
  Singapore        3228.62       2880.76         12.08
  Bangkok          1573.05       1542.94         1.95
  Manila           7755.75       6840.64         13.38
  Jakarta          5669.443      5296.711        7.04
  Kuala Lumpur     1758.67       1641.73         7.12
  Ho Chi Minh      722.02        664.87          8.60
 
 (Reporting by Christina Martin; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.