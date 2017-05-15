FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
SE Asia Stocks-Most fall as cyber attack hits sentiment; S'pore hits fresh 21-mth high
May 15, 2017 / 6:26 AM / 3 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most fall as cyber attack hits sentiment; S'pore hits fresh 21-mth high

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    May 15 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks slipped on
Monday as risk appetite took a hit from threats posed by a
global cyber attack and a missile test by North Korea, although
Singapore defied the trend to scale a fresh 21-month peak.
    Asian governments and businesses reported some disruptions
from the WannaCry ransomware worm on Monday but cybersecurity
experts warned of a wider impact.
    "Expectations are that the ransomware is likely to continue
to claim more victims as Asia returns to a new work week on 
Monday," United Overseas Bank said in a note. 
    Meanwhile, a fresh missile test by North Korea exacerbated
the nervousness in markets. North Korea confirmed on Monday it
had successfully tested a newly developed mid-to-long range
missile on Sunday aimed at verifying its capability to carry a
"large scale heavy nuclear warhead."
    The Thai index led the losses in the region, falling
for a sixth straight session, as consumer staples and industrial
shares declined. The index dropped as much as 0.6 percent to hit
its lowest in two months.
    Hypermarket retail chain Big C Supercenter Pcl hit
a one-week low after reporting a decline in quarterly revenue on
Friday.
    Indonesian shares lost as much as 0.3 percent, with
consumer and telecom shares driving the losses. Telekomunikasi
Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT was down 0.7 percent. 
    Philippine stocks drifted lower, dragged down by
telecom and financial stocks, while Vietnam shares lost
as much as 0.2 percent. 
    Singapore added as much as 0.6 percent to hit its
highest since July 2015, as strong corporate earnings continued
to encourage investors. 
    Casino operator Genting Singapore Plc was the best
performer, jumping as much as 7.9 percent to hit its highest in
more than two years. The company reported on Friday a surge in
quarterly profit. 
    Commodity trader Olam International Ltd climbed to
a two-month high after it reported a 26.6 percent rise in its
first quarter profit, helped by growth in its edible nuts,
spices and vegetable ingredients segment.

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
  STOCK MARKETS                                        
 Change at 0534                                        
 GMT                                          
  Market           Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                 Close        
  Singapore        3266.21       3255.29      0.34
  Bangkok          1536.77       1543.94      -0.46
  Manila           7795.5        7815.53      -0.26
  Jakarta          5659.474      5675.216     -0.28
  Kuala Lumpur     1773.67       1775.87      -0.12
  Ho Chi Minh      724.07        725.37       -0.18
                                              
 Change so far                                
 this year                                    
  Market           Current       End 2016     Pct Move
  Singapore        3266.21       2880.76      13.38
  Bangkok          1536.77       1542.94      -0.40
  Manila           7795.5        6,840.64     -12.2
  Jakarta          5659.474      5296.711     6.85
  Kuala Lumpur     1773.67       1641.73      8.04
  Ho Chi Minh      724.07        664.87       -8.2
                                                       
 


 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

