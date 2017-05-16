FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
SE Asia Stocks-Flat to lower; Singapore hits near 2-week closing low
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
May 16, 2017 / 10:28 AM / 3 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Flat to lower; Singapore hits near 2-week closing low

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Anusha Ravindranath
    May 16 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended
flat to lower on Tuesday with Singapore closing at its
weakest level in nearly two weeks as industrials including
heavyweight Jardine Matheson saw heavy selling.
    Singapore shares have been trading near their 21-month high
in the past few sessions after strong corporate earnings boosted
sentiment.
    "Some profit-taking could be underway after the Singapore
STI rose to a fresh high (yesterday) since July 2015," said 
Jingyi Pan, market strategist at IG in Singapore. 
    Singapore's benchmark index ended 1.12 percent lower.
    "Jardine Matheson is leading the losses and dragging the
overall index. Meanwhile, ComfortDelGro has been under
selling pressure following broker downgrades," she added.
    Jardine Matheson fell to a three-month low and closed 4.3
percent lower while shares of taxi operator ComfortDelGro Corp
ended down 3.1 percent. 
    Citi on Monday cut its target price for the stock, while
OCBC Investment slashed ComfortDelGro's fair value.
    Jakarta snapped two sessions of gains and finished
0.7 percent lower with Bank Central Asia Tbk PT ending
down 4.7 percent.
    A Reuters poll on Tuesday showed Indonesia's central bank is
expected to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged on
Thursday.
    Malaysia and Vietnam were largely flat while
Thailand shares gained as energy stocks rose on
expectations of extended crude supply cuts.  
    Top oil producers PTT and PTT Exploration and
Production added 1.8 percent and 2.1 percent,
respectively.
    Philippines rebounded, helped by gains in real estate
stocks and financials, after falling in the last two sessions as
investors geared up for two upcoming major initial public
offerings.
    "I would say this is a technical rebound," said Joseph
Roxas, analyst at Manila-based Eagle Equities.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
  STOCK MARKETS                                        
 Change on day                                         
  Market           Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                 Close        
  Singapore        3227.71       3264.21      -1.12
  Bangkok          1546.35       1537.42      0.58
  Manila           7791.07       7772.93      0.23
  Jakarta          5646.999      5688.87      -0.74
  Kuala Lumpur     1778.15       1778.65      -0.03
  Ho Chi Minh      725.03        725.35       -0.04
                                              
  Change so far                               
 this year                                    
  Market           Current       End 2016     Pct Move
  Singapore        3227.71       2880.76      12.04
  Bangkok          1546.35       1542.94      -0.22
  Manila           7791.07       6840.64      -12.2
  Jakarta          5646.999      5296.711     6.61
  Kuala Lumpur     1778.15       1641.73      8.31
  Ho Chi Minh      725.03        664.87       -8.3
                                                       
 

 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas
Mohan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.