SE Asia Stocks-Flat to lower; Singapore hits near 2-week closing low

By Anusha Ravindranath May 16 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended flat to lower on Tuesday with Singapore closing at its weakest level in nearly two weeks as industrials including heavyweight Jardine Matheson saw heavy selling. Singapore shares have been trading near their 21-month high in the past few sessions after strong corporate earnings boosted sentiment. "Some profit-taking could be underway after the Singapore STI rose to a fresh high (yesterday) since July 2015," said Jingyi Pan, market strategist at IG in Singapore. Singapore's benchmark index ended 1.12 percent lower. "Jardine Matheson is leading the losses and dragging the overall index. Meanwhile, ComfortDelGro has been under selling pressure following broker downgrades," she added. Jardine Matheson fell to a three-month low and closed 4.3 percent lower while shares of taxi operator ComfortDelGro Corp ended down 3.1 percent. Citi on Monday cut its target price for the stock, while OCBC Investment slashed ComfortDelGro's fair value. Jakarta snapped two sessions of gains and finished 0.7 percent lower with Bank Central Asia Tbk PT ending down 4.7 percent. A Reuters poll on Tuesday showed Indonesia's central bank is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged on Thursday. Malaysia and Vietnam were largely flat while Thailand shares gained as energy stocks rose on expectations of extended crude supply cuts. Top oil producers PTT and PTT Exploration and Production added 1.8 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively. Philippines rebounded, helped by gains in real estate stocks and financials, after falling in the last two sessions as investors geared up for two upcoming major initial public offerings. "I would say this is a technical rebound," said Joseph Roxas, analyst at Manila-based Eagle Equities. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Previous Pct Move Close Singapore 3227.71 3264.21 -1.12 Bangkok 1546.35 1537.42 0.58 Manila 7791.07 7772.93 0.23 Jakarta 5646.999 5688.87 -0.74 Kuala Lumpur 1778.15 1778.65 -0.03 Ho Chi Minh 725.03 725.35 -0.04 Change so far this year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3227.71 2880.76 12.04 Bangkok 1546.35 1542.94 -0.22 Manila 7791.07 6840.64 -12.2 Jakarta 5646.999 5296.711 6.61 Kuala Lumpur 1778.15 1641.73 8.31 Ho Chi Minh 725.03 664.87 -8.3 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)