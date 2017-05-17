FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia ends at 4-wk low; Vietnam at over 1-mth peak
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S.
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
May 17, 2017 / 10:25 AM / 3 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia ends at 4-wk low; Vietnam at over 1-mth peak

4 Min Read

    By Anusha Ravindrantah
    May 17 (Reuters) - The Indonesian benchmark index
closed at a near four-week low on Wednesday, dragged down by
consumer cyclicals and financials, while Vietnam ended at
its highest level in over a month as blue chips including
Vinamilk rallied.
    The index of Indonesia's 45 most liquid stocks
lost 0.8 percent. Top loser Bumi Serpong Damai Tbk PT
dropped 5.8 percent, while financial heavyweight Bank Central
Asia Tbk PT fell 2.6 percent.
    "It is now unlikely that the S&P would upgrade Indonesia to
investment grade because of the political uncertainties," said
Harry Su, head of research at Jakarta-based Bahana Securities.
    Indonesian officials have long been hoping for a ratings
upgrade from Standard & Poor's, which has kept Indonesian debts
at junk status.
    Political unrest has ensued in Indonesia, after its outgoing
Christian governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama was jailed last week
on the grounds of insulting the Koran in the Muslim-majority
country.
    Vietnam shares ended higher as Vinamilk rallied after
receiving approval to officially export its milk products to
China, the company told Xinhua on Wednesday. (bit.ly/2qrdppx).
 
    Shares of the dairy company closed 2.4 percent higher. 
    Singapore closed at its lowest level in two weeks
after data showed the city-state's non-oil domestic exports
unexpectedly dropped in April.
    Malaysian shares closed at a near one-week low, with
utility stocks and financials weighing on the index. Malaysian
consumer prices rose 4.4 percent in April due to rising
transport and food costs, government data showed.
    Philippine shares ended 0.5 percent higher with
industrials and financials supporting the benchmark while
traders awaited the country's quarterly GDP data.  
    Philippines saw more foreign buying in April after two
months of outflows, data showed. (reut.rs/2rhT2cB)

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
  STOCK MARKETS                                        
 Change on day                                         
  Market           Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                 Close        
  Singapore        3224.1        3227.71      -0.11
  Bangkok          1548.29       1546.35      0.13
  Manila           7826.53       7791.07      0.46
  Jakarta          5615.492      5646.999     -0.56
  Kuala Lumpur     1775.65       1778.15      -0.14
  Ho Chi Minh      727.2         725.03       0.30
                                              
  Change so far                               
 this year                                    
  Market           Current       End 2016     Pct Move
  Singapore        3224.1        2880.76      11.92
  Bangkok          1548.29       1542.94      0.35
  Manila           7826.53       6840.64      14.41
  Jakarta          5615.492      5296.711     6.02
  Kuala Lumpur     1775.65       1641.73      8.16
  Ho Chi Minh      727.2         664.87       9.37
 


 (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas
Mohan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.