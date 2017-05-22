By Ambar Warrick
May 22 Southeast Asian stock markets rose on
Monday, in line with Asian peers on cues from Wall Street and
firm crude oil prices amid continued U.S. political uncertainty.
U.S. stocks rose on Friday but closed below their session
highs on renewed concerns about Donald Trump's presidency, after
two new reports related to a federal investigation into possible
coordination between Russia and Trump's election campaign.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was up 0.9 percent at 0409 GMT on Monday.
"For one, there's a cue from the rally on the Dow Jones,"
said Manny Cruz, an analyst with Manila-based Asiasec Equities
Inc. "Apart from that, crude climbed to over 51 a barrel which
boosted trading on energy producers."
Oil prices rose on Monday on reports that an OPEC-led supply
cut may not only be extended into next year but might also be
deepened to tighten the market and prop up prices.
Indonesian shares hit a record high, extending gains into a
third session, after Standard & Poor's (S&P) upgraded the
country's sovereign bond ratings to investment grade on Friday.
Southeast Asia's largest economy already obtained investment
grade status from two other major rating agencies, Fitch and
Moody's, more than five years ago.
Foreign investors had bought a net 28 trillion rupiah ($2.11
billion) of Indonesian stocks this year as of Friday, having
purchased a net 16.2 trillion rupiah in 2016.
The Jakarta SE Composite Index rose as much as 1.4
percent on the back of gains in financial and consumer
discretionary stocks.
The index of the region's 45 most liquid stocks
also hit a record high, rising as much as 1.9 percent.
Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT rose 5.17
percent, while conglomerate Astra International Tbk PT
climbed up 2.3 percent.
Vietnam shares climbed as much as 1.2 percent to
their highest in more than nine years. Energy stocks were the
biggest gainers, with Vietnam National Petroleum Group
at a record high and PetroVietnam Drilling & Well Service Corp
rising as much as 3.8 percent.
Philippine shares were higher with real estate and
consumer staples stocks leading the gains. Land developer Ayala
Land rose as much as 1.7 percent, while Universal
Robina Corp posted its biggest intraday percentage gain
in over a month.
For Asian Companies click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change as at 0410 GMT
Market Current previous Pct Move
close
Singapore 3219.6 3216.92 0.08
Bangkok 1558.21 1549.64 0.55
Manila 7808.53 7767.62 0.53
Jakarta 5823.192 5791.884 0.54
Kuala Lumpur 1770.82 1768.28 0.14
Ho Chi Minh 739.15 733.82 0.73
Change so far
this year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Singapore 3219.6 2880.76 11.76
Bangkok 1558.21 1542.94 0.99
Manila 7808.53 6840.64 13.21
Jakarta 5823.192 5296.711 9.94
Kuala Lumpur 1770.82 1641.73 7.86
Ho Chi Minh 739.15 664.87 10.58
(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Additional reporting
by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)