By Ambar Warrick May 22 Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Monday, in line with Asian peers on cues from Wall Street and firm crude oil prices amid continued U.S. political uncertainty. U.S. stocks rose on Friday but closed below their session highs on renewed concerns about Donald Trump's presidency, after two new reports related to a federal investigation into possible coordination between Russia and Trump's election campaign. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.9 percent at 0409 GMT on Monday. "For one, there's a cue from the rally on the Dow Jones," said Manny Cruz, an analyst with Manila-based Asiasec Equities Inc. "Apart from that, crude climbed to over 51 a barrel which boosted trading on energy producers." Oil prices rose on Monday on reports that an OPEC-led supply cut may not only be extended into next year but might also be deepened to tighten the market and prop up prices. Indonesian shares hit a record high, extending gains into a third session, after Standard & Poor's (S&P) upgraded the country's sovereign bond ratings to investment grade on Friday. Southeast Asia's largest economy already obtained investment grade status from two other major rating agencies, Fitch and Moody's, more than five years ago. Foreign investors had bought a net 28 trillion rupiah ($2.11 billion) of Indonesian stocks this year as of Friday, having purchased a net 16.2 trillion rupiah in 2016. The Jakarta SE Composite Index rose as much as 1.4 percent on the back of gains in financial and consumer discretionary stocks. The index of the region's 45 most liquid stocks also hit a record high, rising as much as 1.9 percent. Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT rose 5.17 percent, while conglomerate Astra International Tbk PT climbed up 2.3 percent. Vietnam shares climbed as much as 1.2 percent to their highest in more than nine years. Energy stocks were the biggest gainers, with Vietnam National Petroleum Group at a record high and PetroVietnam Drilling & Well Service Corp rising as much as 3.8 percent. Philippine shares were higher with real estate and consumer staples stocks leading the gains. Land developer Ayala Land rose as much as 1.7 percent, while Universal Robina Corp posted its biggest intraday percentage gain in over a month. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change as at 0410 GMT Market Current previous Pct Move close Singapore 3219.6 3216.92 0.08 Bangkok 1558.21 1549.64 0.55 Manila 7808.53 7767.62 0.53 Jakarta 5823.192 5791.884 0.54 Kuala Lumpur 1770.82 1768.28 0.14 Ho Chi Minh 739.15 733.82 0.73 Change so far this year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3219.6 2880.76 11.76 Bangkok 1558.21 1542.94 0.99 Manila 7808.53 6840.64 13.21 Jakarta 5823.192 5296.711 9.94 Kuala Lumpur 1770.82 1641.73 7.86 Ho Chi Minh 739.15 664.87 10.58 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)