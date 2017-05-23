FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
SE Asia Stocks-Cautious; Singapore hits 1-wk closing high
May 23, 2017 / 10:04 AM / 3 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Cautious; Singapore hits 1-wk closing high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    By Ambar Warrick
    May 23 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets were
cautious on Tuesday as they consolidated recent gains, with the
region relatively unaffected by an explosion in the English city
of Manchester that left at least 22 people dead, including
children. 
    A suicide bomber struck as thousands of fans streamed out of
a concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande late on Monday, just
two-and-a-half weeks before an election that British Prime
Minister Theresa May is expected to win easily.
    "Market reaction has been fairly muted in Asia in response
to the Manchester blast," said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research
at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group in Singapore. "At
this point, markets are not going into risk-aversion mode."
    Indonesia closed 0.3 percent lower, dragged down by
financials and telecom stocks. Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk PT
 fell 2.2 percent, while Telekomunikasi Indonesia
(Persero) Tbk PT ended 1.57 percent lower.
    Malaysia slipped as telecommunications stocks and
utilities fell. Cell phone services provider Maxis Bhd
closed at a near one-month low, while Petronas Gas Bhd
shed 3.13 percent. 
    "Stocks had rallied quite a bit yesterday, so it makes sense
for them to see some consolidation today," said Joseph Roxas, an
analyst with Manila-based Eagle Equities.
    Singapore closed at a one-week high as financials and real
estate stocks rose. DBS Group Holdings Ltd,
Singapore's biggest lender, closed at its highest since July
2015, while Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd ended 1.2
percent higher.
    Thai shares closed up 0.5 percent.
    
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  Change on day                                        
  Market           Current       previous     Pct Move
                                 close        
  Singapore        3222.69       3213.57      0.28
  Bangkok          1564.69       1557.73      0.45
  Manila           7812.14       7806.57      0.07
  Jakarta          5730.613      5749.445     -0.33
  Kuala Lumpur     1767.17       1774.95      -0.44
  Ho Chi Minh      740.93        744.1        -0.43
                                              
  Change so far                               
 this year                                    
  Market           Current       End prev yr  Pct Move
  Singapore        3222.69       2880.76      11.87
  Bangkok          1564.69       1542.94      1.41
  Manila           7812.14       6840.64      13.26
  Jakarta          5730.613      5296.711     8.19
  Kuala Lumpur     1767.17       1641.73      7.64
  Ho Chi Minh      740.93        664.87       10.82
 


 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)

