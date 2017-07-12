SE Asia Stocks-Most gain with broader Asia; Philippines hits 3-wk high

By Chris Thomas July 12 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Wednesday in line with broader Asia as fresh controversy over U.S. President Donald Trump's administration had little impact on global equities, with investors looking ahead to Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's comments later in the day. U.S. stocks took a brief tumble overnight after emails disclosed Trump's eldest son welcomed help from a Russian lawyer for his father's 2016 election campaign, but the stocks reversed their losses by close. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4 percent on Wednesday. Ahead of Yellen's testimony to Congress on the state of the U.S. economy from 1400 GMT, two of her colleagues cited low wage growth and muted inflation as reasons for caution on further interest rate increases. Philippine shares led the gains in Southeast Asia, climbing as much as 1 percent to hit its highest in more than three weeks, driven by real estate and telecom stocks. Ayala Land rose as much as 2.4 percent, while SM Prime Holdings advanced 2 percent. The Philippines recorded a trade deficit of $2.753 billion in May, the country's worst in decades, data showed on Tuesday. "It's (trade deficit) a welcome development, and we see some semblance of improvement on this side - it's the sign of a rising economy," said Manny Cruz, an analyst with Manila-based Asiasec Equities Inc. Indonesia inched up 0.5 percent, helped by strong gains in the financial sector. Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk PT gained as much as 1.7 percent, while Bank Negara Indonesia rose 1.5 percent. Thai shares were up as much as 0.3 percent, supported by industrials and financials, while Vietnam rose as much as 0.6 percent, its biggest intraday percentage gain in nearly two weeks. Meanwhile, Singapore shares fell as much as 0.5 percent, with heavyweights DBS Group and Singapore Telecommunications declining about 0.8 percent each. Malaysian shares were largely flat. Industrial production in May grew at a faster-than-expected pace of 4.6 percent, compared with a year earlier, data showed. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0432 GMT Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3206.17 3218.8 -0.39 Bangkok 1572.73 1569.24 0.22 Manila 7931.74 7858.14 0.94 Jakarta 5795.38 5773.326 0.38 Kuala Lumpur 1753.65 1755.03 -0.08 Ho Chi Minh 773.58 769.36 0.55 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3206.17 2880.76 11.30 Bangkok 1572.73 1542.94 1.93 Manila 7931.74 6840.64 15.95 Jakarta 5795.38 5296.711 9.41 Kuala Lumpur 1753.65 1641.73 6.82 Ho Chi Minh 773.58 664.87 16.35 (Reporting by Chris Thomas; Additional reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)