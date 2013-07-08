FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesian shares drop 3.7 pct, biggest daily fall since June 2012
July 8, 2013 / 9:28 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesian shares drop 3.7 pct, biggest daily fall since June 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s main stock index had its worst drop in more than 13 months on Monday, closing down 3.7 percent at 4,433.63, as banking shares fell ahead of Bank Indonesia’s review of interest rates this week and construction stocks slipped on worries the government might cut its budget.

Malaysia’s main index opened slightly higher but finished down 0.5 percent at 1,762.87. Banks such as CIMB Group Holdings fell while stocks in energy company such as Tenaga Nasional outperformed. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

