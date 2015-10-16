FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Most rise; Malaysia at 2-month high
October 16, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Most rise; Malaysia at 2-month high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets rose in line with global equities on Friday, with
foreign-led buying bringing Malaysia's key index to a
more-than-two-month high and most others in the region notching
up further gains on the week.
    Malaysia's key stock index was up 0.2 percent at its
highest close since Aug. 5, finishing the week 0.6 percent
higher. The bourse said foreign investors bought shares for a
second week worth a net 412 million ringgit ($98.80 million).
    Bucking the trend, the Thai SET index fell 0.5
percent, coming off a 10-week high in early trade, trimming its
gain on the week to 0.5 percent. 
    Shares of Bank of Ayudhya dropped 7.3 percent on
profit-taking after a 20 percent rally over the past two days on
hopes of improved third-quarter results, due by next week.
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed up 0.1 percent on
the day as investors awaited third-quarter corporate results.
 It rose 0.9 percent on the week in line with most
others in the region.
    Singapore's index rose 1.1 percent on the week.
    Indexes in Indonesia and the Philippines 
posted a weekly loss of more than 1 percent each after a strong
showing last week when foreign investors tentatively bought back
into the region on hopes a U.S. Fed rate hike would be delayed.
    Europe extended a global share market rebound on Friday,
following Asian and U.S. stock indexes higher after better U.S.
data helped allay fears about global growth and sent world
stocks to two-month highs. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3030.61       3015.14       +0.51
 Kuala Lumpur       1716.82       1713.25       +0.21
 Bangkok            1418.38       1425.32       -0.49
 Jakarta            4521.88       4507.19       +0.33
 Manila             7055.74       7045.40       +0.15
 Ho Chi Minh         593.02        592.40       +0.10
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3030.61       3365.15       -9.94
 Kuala Lumpur       1716.82       1761.25       -2.52
 Bangkok            1418.38       1497.67       -5.29
 Jakarta            4521.88       5226.95      -13.49
 Manila             7055.74       7230.57       -2.42
 Ho Chi Minh         593.02        545.63       +8.69
 ($1 = 4.1700 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
