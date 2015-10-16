SE Asia Stocks - Most rise; Malaysia at 2-month high

BANGKOK, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose in line with global equities on Friday, with foreign-led buying bringing Malaysia's key index to a more-than-two-month high and most others in the region notching up further gains on the week. Malaysia's key stock index was up 0.2 percent at its highest close since Aug. 5, finishing the week 0.6 percent higher. The bourse said foreign investors bought shares for a second week worth a net 412 million ringgit ($98.80 million). Bucking the trend, the Thai SET index fell 0.5 percent, coming off a 10-week high in early trade, trimming its gain on the week to 0.5 percent. Shares of Bank of Ayudhya dropped 7.3 percent on profit-taking after a 20 percent rally over the past two days on hopes of improved third-quarter results, due by next week. Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed up 0.1 percent on the day as investors awaited third-quarter corporate results. It rose 0.9 percent on the week in line with most others in the region. Singapore's index rose 1.1 percent on the week. Indexes in Indonesia and the Philippines posted a weekly loss of more than 1 percent each after a strong showing last week when foreign investors tentatively bought back into the region on hopes a U.S. Fed rate hike would be delayed. Europe extended a global share market rebound on Friday, following Asian and U.S. stock indexes higher after better U.S. data helped allay fears about global growth and sent world stocks to two-month highs. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3030.61 3015.14 +0.51 Kuala Lumpur 1716.82 1713.25 +0.21 Bangkok 1418.38 1425.32 -0.49 Jakarta 4521.88 4507.19 +0.33 Manila 7055.74 7045.40 +0.15 Ho Chi Minh 593.02 592.40 +0.10 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3030.61 3365.15 -9.94 Kuala Lumpur 1716.82 1761.25 -2.52 Bangkok 1418.38 1497.67 -5.29 Jakarta 4521.88 5226.95 -13.49 Manila 7055.74 7230.57 -2.42 Ho Chi Minh 593.02 545.63 +8.69 ($1 = 4.1700 ringgit) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)