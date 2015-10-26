FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Most up on inflows after China rate cut
October 26, 2015 / 10:56 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Most up on inflows after China rate cut

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets rose on Monday amid gains in global equities after the
Chinese central bank cut rates while indexes in the Philippines
and Indonesia hit more-than-two-month highs with foreign buying
in telecoms and banking shares.
    The Philippine key stock index was up 1.22 percent at
7,324.40, the highest close since Aug. 19.
    The overall stock market reported a net foreign inflow worth
674 million pesos ($14.48 million), with strong buying interest
in shares such as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company
 and Bank of the Philippine Islands.
    Indonesia's index gained 0.8 percent at 4,691.71,
the highest close since Aug. 10. Bank Central Asia 
advanced 1.3 percent on foreign-led buying and ahead of its
quarterly results expected on Wednesday.
    Key factors in the region also shifted to quarterly earnings
releases of Southeast Asian firms most running through
mid-November.
    Singapore's key Straits Times Index extended gains
for a fourth day to a near 2-1/2 month high of 3,083.07.
    Liquidity could take the STI index towards 3,160 before the
rebound stalled, according to a report by broker NRA Capital.
    "Stocks continue to rally in spite of some poor profit
pre-empts and guidance," it said.
     
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3083.07       3068.46       +0.48
 Kuala Lumpur       1706.79       1710.93       -0.24
 Bangkok            1424.16       1416.14       +0.57
 Jakarta            4691.71       4653.14       +0.83
 Manila             7324.40       7236.38       +1.22
 Ho Chi Minh         598.61        601.74       -0.52
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3083.07       3365.15       -8.38
 Kuala Lumpur       1706.79       1761.25       -3.09
 Bangkok            1424.16       1497.67       -4.91
 Jakarta            4691.71       5226.95      -10.24 
 Manila             7324.40       7230.57       +1.30
 Ho Chi Minh         598.61        545.63       +9.71
 ($1 = 46.5310 Philippine pesos)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by
Fransiska Nangoy in Jakarta; Editing by Sunil Nair)

