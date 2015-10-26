SE Asia Stocks - Most up on inflows after China rate cut

BANGKOK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Monday amid gains in global equities after the Chinese central bank cut rates while indexes in the Philippines and Indonesia hit more-than-two-month highs with foreign buying in telecoms and banking shares. The Philippine key stock index was up 1.22 percent at 7,324.40, the highest close since Aug. 19. The overall stock market reported a net foreign inflow worth 674 million pesos ($14.48 million), with strong buying interest in shares such as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company and Bank of the Philippine Islands. Indonesia's index gained 0.8 percent at 4,691.71, the highest close since Aug. 10. Bank Central Asia advanced 1.3 percent on foreign-led buying and ahead of its quarterly results expected on Wednesday. Key factors in the region also shifted to quarterly earnings releases of Southeast Asian firms most running through mid-November. Singapore's key Straits Times Index extended gains for a fourth day to a near 2-1/2 month high of 3,083.07. Liquidity could take the STI index towards 3,160 before the rebound stalled, according to a report by broker NRA Capital. "Stocks continue to rally in spite of some poor profit pre-empts and guidance," it said. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3083.07 3068.46 +0.48 Kuala Lumpur 1706.79 1710.93 -0.24 Bangkok 1424.16 1416.14 +0.57 Jakarta 4691.71 4653.14 +0.83 Manila 7324.40 7236.38 +1.22 Ho Chi Minh 598.61 601.74 -0.52 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3083.07 3365.15 -8.38 Kuala Lumpur 1706.79 1761.25 -3.09 Bangkok 1424.16 1497.67 -4.91 Jakarta 4691.71 5226.95 -10.24 Manila 7324.40 7230.57 +1.30 Ho Chi Minh 598.61 545.63 +9.71 ($1 = 46.5310 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy in Jakarta; Editing by Sunil Nair)