FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia leads losses; region braces for Fed meeting
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 27, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia leads losses; region braces for Fed meeting

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell on Tuesday as investors put money off the table
ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meeting, with
Singapore snapping a four-day rising streak and Indonesia
retreating after two days of rallies.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index slipped 0.4 percent
after notching up 2 percent of gains since Wednesday while
Jakarta composite index dropped 1.2 percent following
Monday's rise to a more than two-month high. 
    "Profit-taking will likely be the order of the day," said
broker NRA Capital in a report of Singapore's stock market
outlook.
    Most other share markets also gave up their gains on Monday
when inflows returned to the region after China's central bank
relaxed monetary policy, cutting interest rates on Friday for
the sixth time in less than a year. 
    Kuala Lumpur composite index declined 0.6 percent to
a near one-week low. The Philippines eased 0.3 percent
following Monday's fifth straight gain to the highest close
since Aug. 18.
    Stocks in Thailand erased early session losses and
was a tad up 0.02 percent. Vietnam increased 0.2 percent,
recovering from early weakness.
    Bangkok-based KGI Securities strategist Adisak Kammool
expected limited upside of the benchmark SET index, putting
1,430 as a key resistance level, citing the Fed meeting among
external factors.
    "The market may want to wait and see how the U.S.
authorities hint on future monetary policy," he said.
    Shares in the region had mixed performances in the quarterly
reporting season most running through mid November.
    Malaysia's DiGi.Com shed 4.2 percent after it
posted a fall in quarterly net profit, while Thailand's Home
Product Center Pcl rose 0.7 percent following a rise
in quarterly net profit.  
      
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0501 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3070.73       3083.07       -0.40
 Kuala Lumpur       1697.45       1706.79       -0.55
 Bangkok            1424.40       1424.16       +0.02
 Jakarta            4637.31       4691.71       -1.16
 Manila             7301.54       7324.40       -0.31
 Ho Chi Minh         599.79        598.61       +0.20
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.