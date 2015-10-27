FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Most end weaker; Fed meeting in focus
October 27, 2015 / 11:06 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Most end weaker; Fed meeting in focus

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell in line with others in Asia on Tuesday amid mixed
fund flows ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meeting
while concerns of weak corporate earnings kept market investors
edgy. 
    Malaysia's index eased 0.6 percent to 1,696.95, the
lowest close since Oct. 8. Foreign investors offloaded shares
worth a net 55 million ringgit ($12.91 million) after a
123-million-ringgit net buy on Monday, stock exchange data
showed.
    Shares of telecoms firm DiGi.Com, the most
actively traded by turnover, dropped 4.2 percent after it posted
a worse-than-expected quarterly net profit, brokers said.
 
    Monday's gains of most other sharemarkets following China's
central bank interest rate cuts fizzled out, with domestic
investors leading share selling in Indonesia and the
Philippines.
    Stock exchange data showed Indonesia and the Philippines
recorded net foreign buying worth 158.17 billion rupiah ($11.61
million) and 541 million pesos ($11.59 million), respectively.
    In Bangkok, the SET index closed a tad down, with
foreigners selling a net 1.7 billion baht ($47.93 million) after
Monday's net buying of 1.2 billion baht. 
    Shares of top industrial conglomerate Siam Cement 
shed 0.4 percent, giving up early gains, ahead of its quarterly
earnings release expected on Wednesday.
    Concern prevailed that SCC's cement and building materials
and packaging businesses would be slower than expected but the
solid performance of its chemical business should help third
quarter earnings grow year on year, broker KGI Securities said
in a report. 
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3052.53       3083.07       -0.99
 Kuala Lumpur       1696.95       1706.79       -0.58
 Bangkok            1424.05       1424.16       -0.01
 Jakarta            4674.06       4691.71       -0.38
 Manila             7325.76       7324.40       +0.02
 Ho Chi Minh         598.44        598.61       -0.03
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3052.53       3365.15       -9.29
 Kuala Lumpur       1696.95       1761.25       -3.56
 Bangkok            1424.05       1497.67       -4.92
 Jakarta            4674.06       5226.95      -10.58
 Manila             7325.76       7230.57       +1.32
 Ho Chi Minh         598.44        545.63       +9.68
 ($1 = 13,620 rupiah)
($1 = 46.6650 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 4.2600 ringgit)
($1 = 35.4700 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
