SE Asia Stocks - Most end weaker; Fed meeting in focus

BANGKOK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell in line with others in Asia on Tuesday amid mixed fund flows ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meeting while concerns of weak corporate earnings kept market investors edgy. Malaysia's index eased 0.6 percent to 1,696.95, the lowest close since Oct. 8. Foreign investors offloaded shares worth a net 55 million ringgit ($12.91 million) after a 123-million-ringgit net buy on Monday, stock exchange data showed. Shares of telecoms firm DiGi.Com, the most actively traded by turnover, dropped 4.2 percent after it posted a worse-than-expected quarterly net profit, brokers said. Monday's gains of most other sharemarkets following China's central bank interest rate cuts fizzled out, with domestic investors leading share selling in Indonesia and the Philippines. Stock exchange data showed Indonesia and the Philippines recorded net foreign buying worth 158.17 billion rupiah ($11.61 million) and 541 million pesos ($11.59 million), respectively. In Bangkok, the SET index closed a tad down, with foreigners selling a net 1.7 billion baht ($47.93 million) after Monday's net buying of 1.2 billion baht. Shares of top industrial conglomerate Siam Cement shed 0.4 percent, giving up early gains, ahead of its quarterly earnings release expected on Wednesday. Concern prevailed that SCC's cement and building materials and packaging businesses would be slower than expected but the solid performance of its chemical business should help third quarter earnings grow year on year, broker KGI Securities said in a report. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3052.53 3083.07 -0.99 Kuala Lumpur 1696.95 1706.79 -0.58 Bangkok 1424.05 1424.16 -0.01 Jakarta 4674.06 4691.71 -0.38 Manila 7325.76 7324.40 +0.02 Ho Chi Minh 598.44 598.61 -0.03 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3052.53 3365.15 -9.29 Kuala Lumpur 1696.95 1761.25 -3.56 Bangkok 1424.05 1497.67 -4.92 Jakarta 4674.06 5226.95 -10.58 Manila 7325.76 7230.57 +1.32 Ho Chi Minh 598.44 545.63 +9.68 ($1 = 13,620 rupiah) ($1 = 46.6650 Philippine pesos) ($1 = 4.2600 ringgit) ($1 = 35.4700 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)