SE Asia Stocks -Most major indexes near 1-week lows ahead of Fed
October 28, 2015 / 4:40 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Most major indexes near 1-week lows ahead of Fed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
mostly fell on Wednesday as caution ahead of a policy statement
from the U.S. Federal Reserve gripped sentiment across Asia,
bringing the Indonesian benchmark and most regional indexes to a
near one-week lows.
    The Jakarta composite index dropped 1.4 percent, the
Singapore's Straits Times Index eased 0.3 percent and the
Thai SET index was down 0.2 percent, all hitting the
lowest level since Oct. 22.
    In Jakarta, foreign-led selling sent shares of Bank Rakyat
Indonesia 4.3 percent lower and shares of Astra
International down 3.2 percent.
    In Bangkok, broker Phillip Securities expected the SET index
to move in a trading range of 1,415-1,430.
    "Thai stocks today are likely to stay range-bound ahead of
the Fed policy statement due to be released tonight Thailand
time against a continued backdrop of earnings speculation," the
broker said in a report.
    Kuala Lumpur composite index extended losses for a
third day and was down 0.6 percent at 1,687.30, the lowest since
Oct. 8, while the Philippines' key index retreated 0.3
percent after Tuesday's sixth straight gain.
    Vietnam edged up 0.4 percent, erasing some of the
losses of the past two days.
    Asian stocks slipped on Wednesday, taking cues from an
overnight decline on Wall Street and capped by caution ahead of
a policy statement from the U.S. Federal Reserve due later in
the day. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0418 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3041.52       3052.53       -0.32
 Kuala Lumpur       1687.30       1696.95       -0.57
 Bangkok            1420.74       1424.05       -0.23
 Jakarta            4611.03       4674.06       -1.35
 Manila             7300.90       7325.76       -0.34 
 Ho Chi Minh         600.53        598.44       +0.35
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

