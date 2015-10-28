FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Key indexes fall ahead of Fed statement
October 28, 2015 / 10:56 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Key indexes fall ahead of Fed statement

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
fell on Wednesday, with foreigners selling shares in Malaysia,
the Philippines, Indonesia and Thailand ahead of the U.S.
Federal Reserve policy statement, while soft quarterly earnings
further dented market sentiment.
    Kuala Lumpur composite index posted a third straight
loss, down 0.6 percent at a more than three-week low of
1,686.51. The Philippines' key index finished 0.5 percent
lower after six successive days of gains.
    Jakarta composite index, Singapore's Straits Times
Index and Vietnam's benchmark VN index all hit a
near one-week closing low.
    Thai SET index was down 1 percent at a two-week low
of 1,409.26, with foreign investors selling for a second day
worth a net 1.1 billion baht ($31 million), stock exchange data
showed. 
    Malaysia posted a net outflow worth 117 million ringgit 
($27.4 million), with Indonesia seeing 373 billion rupiah 
($27.7 million) of outflows and the Philippines 123 million peso
($2.6 million).
    In Bangkok, shares of Siam Cement shed almost 1
percent to a more than three-week low after the industrial
conglomerate posted quarterly earnings slightly below
expectations and cut 2015 sales target. 
    Singapore-listed Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp was
down 0.9 percent after reporting third quarter earnings that was
slightly ahead of consensus forecasts, broker NRA Capital said. 
 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3040.51       3052.53       -0.39
 Kuala Lumpur       1686.51       1696.95       -0.62
 Bangkok            1409.26       1424.05       -1.04
 Jakarta            4608.74       4674.06       -1.40
 Manila             7289.26       7325.76       -0.50
 Ho Chi Minh         596.24        598.44       -0.37
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3040.51       3365.15       -9.65
 Kuala Lumpur       1686.51       1761.25       -4.24
 Bangkok            1409.26       1497.67       -5.90
 Jakarta            4608.74       5226.95      -11.83
 Manila             7289.26       7230.57       +0.81
 Ho Chi Minh         596.24        545.63       +9.28
 ($1 = 46.7870 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 4.2650 ringgit)
($1 = 13,470 rupiah)
($1 = 35.4600 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
