SE Asia Stocks -Indonesia lead losses after Fed hint on rate hike
#Asia
October 29, 2015 / 10:41 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks -Indonesia lead losses after Fed hint on rate hike

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The benchmark Indonesian share
index dropped 3 percent while most others in Southeast Asia fell
more than 1 percent on Thursday, a day after the U.S. Federal
Reserve hinted a rate hike was possible by year-end, fuelling
more foreign selling in  emerging stockmarkets.
    The Fed kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday and in a
direct reference to its next policy meeting put a December rate
hike firmly in play. 
    The Jakarta composite index finished the day at its
lowest close in more than three weeks. Foreigners sold shares
for a second day, sending Bank Rakyat Indonesia to a
one-week low and Bank Mandiri down nearly 5 percent.
    Outflows brought indexes in Malaysia and Thailand
 to the lowest close since Oct. 6, with the Philippines
 hitting a one week low. Singapore extended
losses for a third day to a more than two-week low.
    Vietnam's index, bucking the trend, posted its first
gain in three days, up 1.5 percent partly due to positive
corporate earnings. 
    Indonesia posted net foreign selling worth 999 billion
rupiah ($73.3 million), taking net outflows so far in the week
to 7 trillion rupiah ($513.7 million), reversing the net inflows
of 1.1 trillion rupiah ($80.7 million) of the week earlier,
Thomson Reuters data showed. 
    The overall Thai stock market saw net outflows of 2.89
billion baht ($81.23 million) while Malaysia and the Philippines
recorded net outflows of 360 million ringgit ($83.85 million)and
1 billion peso ($21.29 million) respectively.

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3001.51       3040.51       -1.28
 Kuala Lumpur       1666.98       1686.51       -1.16
 Bangkok            1390.04       1409.26       -1.36
 Jakarta            4472.02       4608.74       -2.97
 Manila             7189.25       7289.26       -1.37
 Ho Chi Minh         605.20        596.24       +1.50
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3001.51       3365.15      -10.81
 Kuala Lumpur       1666.98       1761.25       -5.35
 Bangkok            1390.04       1497.67       -7.19
 Jakarta            4472.02       5226.95      -14.44
 Manila             7189.25       7230.57       -0.57
 Ho Chi Minh         605.20        545.63      +10.92
 ($1 = 13,625.0000 rupiah)
($1 = 46.9790 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 4.2935 ringgit)
($1 = 35.5800 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
