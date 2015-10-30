FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most end on weak note in strong October
October 30, 2015

SE Asia Stocks-Most end on weak note in strong October

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell on Friday but notched up gains on the month, with
trading remaining subdued due to caution about global central
bank policies but positive corporate earnings lifted select
regional stocks.
    Asian shares edged higher and were on track for their
biggest monthly rise since January 2012, as global central banks
kept stimulative policies intact and many hinted at further
steps to re-energise their economies. 
    Singapore's key Straits Times Index erased most early
losses and ended the day down 0.1 percent. It was up 7.4 percent
in October, the first monthly gain in six. Trading volumes fell
to 84 percent of a 30-day average, similar to regional peers.
    Vietnam was an outperformer on the month with a gain
of nearly 8 percent after two straight losing months.
 
    Indexes in Indonesia, the Philippines and
Thailand all ended the month higher after several months
of losses while Malaysia posted gains for a second
successive month in October.
    Among the bright spots, Singapore's United Overseas Bank
 shares rose 1.5 percent after the bank posted a 1
percent drop in third-quarter net profit but beat expectations
on higher interest rate margins and one-off gains from the sale
of investment securities. 
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2998.35       3001.51       -0.11
 Kuala Lumpur       1665.71       1666.98       -0.08
 Bangkok            1394.94       1390.04       +0.35
 Jakarta            4455.18       4472.02       -0.38
 Manila             7134.26       7189.25       -0.76
 Ho Chi Minh         607.37        605.20       +0.36
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2998.35       3365.15      -10.90
 Kuala Lumpur       1665.71       1761.25       -5.42
 Bangkok            1394.94       1497.67       -6.86
 Jakarta            4455.18       5226.95      -14.77
 Manila             7134.26       7230.57       -1.33
 Ho Chi Minh         607.37        545.63      +11.32
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
