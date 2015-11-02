FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - S'pore at 3-week low; most weak after soft China survey
November 2, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - S'pore at 3-week low; most weak after soft China survey

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
mostly fell on Monday in range-bound trade and led down by
Singapore as soft China surveys dented sentiment in Asia and
trading volumes declined in the wake of tepid corporate
earnings.
    Asian stocks slid after a private survey showed China's
factory activity fell for an eighth straight month in October,
pointing to further sluggishness in the world's second-largest
economy. 
    Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index was down
1.39 percent at 2,956.61, its lowest since Oct. 8. Shares in
firms with projects in China appeared to be hit, including
developer CapitaLand which dropped 2.6 percent.
    DBS Group Holdings was down 0.7 percent, giving up
early gains following the bank's results that showed a 6 percent
rise in third-quarter net profit. NRA Capital in a report kept a
'sell' rating on the stock due to limited upside to its fair
value. 
    In Bangkok, bargain-hunting helped battered large-caps
recoup losses. PTT was up 1.8 percent after Friday's
third straight loss on expectations of a net third-quarter loss.
PTT is due to release earnings by next week.
    The SET index was up 0.2 percent. Strategists at broker KGI
Securities expected the index to trade sideways due to foreign
outflows.
    "Expectation for the U.S. Fed to start hiking rate in
December 2015 should lead to a new round of TIPs outflows in the
near-term," they wrote in a report, referring to the
sharemarkets of Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines.
    Jakarta's composite index was down 0.1 percent,
erasing some early losses. Foreigners led selling in banking
shares, with Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Bank Mandiri
 among those actively traded.
    Most southeast Asian sharemarkets suffered losses last week
on concerns about a possible U.S. interest rate hike by
end-2015. Trading volumes on Monday of most dropped to about
25-44 percent of the full-day average of the past 30 days.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0458 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2956.61       2998.35       -1.39
 Kuala Lumpur       1663.15       1665.71       -0.15
 Bangkok            1397.37       1394.94       +0.17
 Jakarta            4452.62       4455.18       -0.06
 Manila             7169.11       7134.26       +0.49
 Ho Chi Minh         606.30        607.37       -0.18
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additoanl reporting by
Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
