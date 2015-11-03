FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Rise; Thai local fund buying strong
November 3, 2015 / 6:05 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Rise; Thai local fund buying strong

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
rose on Tuesday as improved global market sentiment tempted
buyers back in, helping indexes in Singapore and Malaysia snap
losing streaks. 
    The Thai benchmark index touched a near one-week high amid
buying led by domestic funds.
    Trading volumes of most share markets remained light as
investors gauged quarterly earnings releases in the region for
indications of growth outlook.
    Singapore's key Straits Times Index traded up 1
percent, recovering some of the 3.5 percent drop over past five
consecutive sessions. Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur composite index
 gained 0.4 percent after Monday's sixth-straight session
of losses.
    Broker NRA Capital said it expected a little recovery in
Singapore on the back of Wall Street's rise, "but again, the
movements will likely be on low volume given that funds are
likely to hang on to any gains made this year unless visibility
is clearer."
    Banking shares such as DBS Group Holdings led the
rebound. Citi Research said in a report it viewed Singapore
banks as more defensive into 2016 versus peers in Southeast Asia
where non-performing loan formation is climbing.
    In Bangkok, the SET index was up 0.1 percent at
1,415.25, extending the gains over the past three days when
investment managers of long-term equity funds (LTFs) and
retirement mutual funds (RMFs) bought shares. 
    "The LTFs and RMFs inflows will be active in November and
December. We see the SET could rise to hit 1,435 and 1,470
towards the end of the year," said strategist Viwat
Techapoonphol of broker Tisco Securities.
    Demand for the funds is often strong before the end of the
year due to tax incentives.
    Stocks in the Philippines and Indonesia 
extended the rebound on Monday.
    Vietnam edged slightly higher after the decline on
Monday, with gains by Vinamilk holding up the market
despite losses in most stocks. 
    Asian share markets crept ahead on Tuesday after the
benchmark for U.S tech stocks hit its highest in 15 years, while
a holiday in Japan kept currencies tethered within recent tight
ranges. 
       
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0544 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3004.76       2974.41       +1.02
 Kuala Lumpur       1671.13       1664.07       +0.42
 Bangkok            1415.25       1413.34       +0.14
 Jakarta            4532.44       4464.95       +1.51
 Manila             7217.96       7198.85       +0.27
 Ho Chi Minh         603.48        602.76       +0.12
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
