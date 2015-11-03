SE Asia Stocks - Most gain; Indonesia near 1-wk high

BANGKOK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended higher on Tuesday, with the Indonesian benchmark climbing for a second day as domestic investors continued to tiptoe back, but stocks in Thailand retreated as investors locked in quick gains. Jakarta's composite index climbed 1.5 percent to a near-one-week high in thin volume, which was 83 percent the 30-day average. Domestic investors were net buyers of big-caps such as Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Bank Mandiri, while the overall stock market posted net foreign sales for a fifth day, worth 170 billion rupiah ($12.55 million). The Thai SET index erased early gains to end a tad lower, after having advanced over the past two days. Domestic institutions unloaded shares for the first time in three days, stock exchange data showed. Stocks in Singapore ended a five-day losing streak while Malaysia posted its first gain in seven days. The Philippines extended Monday's rebound while Vietnam recovered from the earlier session's weakness. Brokers in the region said they expected a limited upside in sharemarkets near-term due to unexciting corporate earnings and a murky earnings outlook. Asian stocks rose on Tuesday helped by buoyant U.S. markets and recent data that indicated the global economy may have turned a corner, though wary central banks signalled a recovery may be anything but durable. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2999.56 2974.41 +0.85 Kuala Lumpur 1677.56 1664.07 +0.81 Bangkok 1412.62 1413.34 -0.05 Jakarta 4533.08 4464.95 +1.53 Manila 7210.73 7198.85 +0.17 Ho Chi Minh 611.71 602.76 +1.48 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 2999.56 3365.15 -10.86 Kuala Lumpur 1677.56 1761.25 -4.75 Bangkok 1412.62 1497.67 -5.68 Jakarta 4533.08 5226.95 -13.27 Manila 7210.73 7230.57 -0.27 Ho Chi Minh 611.71 545.63 +12.11 ($1 = 13,550.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)