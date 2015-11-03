FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Most gain; Indonesia near 1-wk high
November 3, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Most gain; Indonesia near 1-wk high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets ended higher on Tuesday, with the Indonesian benchmark
climbing for a second day as domestic investors continued to
tiptoe back, but stocks in Thailand retreated as investors
locked in quick gains.
    Jakarta's composite index climbed 1.5 percent to a
near-one-week high in thin volume, which was 83 percent the
30-day average.
    Domestic investors were net buyers of big-caps such as Bank
Rakyat Indonesia and Bank Mandiri, while the
overall stock market posted net foreign sales for a fifth day,
worth 170 billion rupiah ($12.55 million). 
    The Thai SET index erased early gains to end a tad
lower, after having advanced over the past two days. Domestic
institutions unloaded shares for the first time in three days,
stock exchange data showed. 
    Stocks in Singapore ended a five-day losing streak
while Malaysia posted its first gain in seven days. The
Philippines extended Monday's rebound while Vietnam
 recovered from the earlier session's
weakness. 
    Brokers in the region said they expected a limited upside in
sharemarkets near-term due to unexciting corporate earnings and
a murky earnings outlook.
    Asian stocks rose on Tuesday helped by buoyant U.S. markets
and recent data that indicated the global economy may have
turned a corner, though wary central banks signalled a recovery
may be anything but durable. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2999.56       2974.41       +0.85
 Kuala Lumpur       1677.56       1664.07       +0.81
 Bangkok            1412.62       1413.34       -0.05
 Jakarta            4533.08       4464.95       +1.53
 Manila             7210.73       7198.85       +0.17
 Ho Chi Minh         611.71        602.76       +1.48
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2999.56       3365.15      -10.86
 Kuala Lumpur       1677.56       1761.25       -4.75
 Bangkok            1412.62       1497.67       -5.68
 Jakarta            4533.08       5226.95      -13.27
 Manila             7210.73       7230.57       -0.27
 Ho Chi Minh         611.71        545.63      +12.11
 ($1 = 13,550.0000 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
