SE Asia Stocks-Rise on oil shares; Thai SET up ahead of rate decision
#Asia
November 4, 2015 / 5:30 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Rise on oil shares; Thai SET up ahead of rate decision

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
rose on Wednesday, with buying most active in shares of energy
firms rallying along with a jump in crude prices, with the Thai
benchmark posting modest gains ahead of the central bank's
policy review.
    The Thai SET index was up 0.4 percent, after closing
slightly down on Tuesday. Banks, among interest-rate sensitive
stocks, were mixed. Bangkok Bank Pcl rose 0.9 percent
while Kasikornbank Pcl fell 0.6 percent.
    All but one of 23 economists in a Reuters poll predicted the
one-day repurchase rate would be left steady at
1.50 percent when the monetary policy committee meets later in
the day. 
    Broker Krungsri Securities advised investors to "sell into
strength" if the SET breach 1,430, while monitor the central
bank view on interest rates.
    "Investors should keep eyes on the MPC statement this
afternoon although they are expected to keep rates on hold," it
said.
    Crude prices, which settled up about 4 percent on Tuesday,
gave a boost to oil shares in the region. Thai top energy firm
PTT gained 2.8 percent and Sapurakencana Petroleum
, Malaysia's oil and gas firm, jumped 4.2 percent.
 
    Indonesia was an outperformer as investors awaited third
quarter GDP data.
    The Jakarta composite index rose 1.5 percent to
4,600.12, the highest since Oct. 29. Foreign buying was seen in
selected large caps such as Bank Rakyat Indonesia and
Astra International, among most actively traded.
    Analysts in a Reuters poll expected Indonesia's pace of
economic growth likely rebounded in the third quarter but was
still weak. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0507 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3026.34       2999.56       +0.89
 Kuala Lumpur       1682.54       1677.56       +0.30
 Bangkok            1418.82       1412.62       +0.44
 Jakarta            4600.21       4533.08       +1.48
 Manila             7177.30       7210.73       -0.46
 Ho Chi Minh         613.70        611.71       +0.33
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
