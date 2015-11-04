SE Asia Stocks-Rise on oil shares; Thai SET up ahead of rate decision

BANGKOK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Wednesday, with buying most active in shares of energy firms rallying along with a jump in crude prices, with the Thai benchmark posting modest gains ahead of the central bank's policy review. The Thai SET index was up 0.4 percent, after closing slightly down on Tuesday. Banks, among interest-rate sensitive stocks, were mixed. Bangkok Bank Pcl rose 0.9 percent while Kasikornbank Pcl fell 0.6 percent. All but one of 23 economists in a Reuters poll predicted the one-day repurchase rate would be left steady at 1.50 percent when the monetary policy committee meets later in the day. Broker Krungsri Securities advised investors to "sell into strength" if the SET breach 1,430, while monitor the central bank view on interest rates. "Investors should keep eyes on the MPC statement this afternoon although they are expected to keep rates on hold," it said. Crude prices, which settled up about 4 percent on Tuesday, gave a boost to oil shares in the region. Thai top energy firm PTT gained 2.8 percent and Sapurakencana Petroleum , Malaysia's oil and gas firm, jumped 4.2 percent. Indonesia was an outperformer as investors awaited third quarter GDP data. The Jakarta composite index rose 1.5 percent to 4,600.12, the highest since Oct. 29. Foreign buying was seen in selected large caps such as Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Astra International, among most actively traded. Analysts in a Reuters poll expected Indonesia's pace of economic growth likely rebounded in the third quarter but was still weak. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0507 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3026.34 2999.56 +0.89 Kuala Lumpur 1682.54 1677.56 +0.30 Bangkok 1418.82 1412.62 +0.44 Jakarta 4600.21 4533.08 +1.48 Manila 7177.30 7210.73 -0.46 Ho Chi Minh 613.70 611.71 +0.33 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)