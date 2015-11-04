FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia at one-week high as rates seen steady
#Asia
November 4, 2015 / 10:21 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia at one-week high as rates seen steady

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets gained on Wednesday amid strength in Asia and oil prices
lifting energy-related shares, while the Malaysian benchmark
closed at a one-week high on expectations the central bank will
keep interest rates on hold.
    Kuala Lumpur composite index ended the day up 0.5
percent at its highest close since Oct. 28. Banking shares, led
by Maybank, edged higher ahead of Bank Negara
Malaysia's meeting on Thursday. 
    A jump in oil prices overnight sent shares of oil and gas
services firm Sapurakencana Petroleum 4.6 percent
higher. Thailand's biggest energy firm PTT advanced 4.2
percent to highest close since Aug. 14. 
    Thai key SET index rose 0.8 percent to a more than
one-week closing high.
    The Thai central bank left its key interest rate unchanged,
as expected, for a fourth straight meeting on Wednesday, leaving
fiscal stimulus and government spending to drive the economy for
now. 
    Stocks in Indonesia extended gains for a third day
ahead of third-quarter GDP data on Thursday. Analysts in a
Reuters poll expected Indonesia's pace of economic growth likely
rebounded in the third quarter but was still weak. 
    Singapore gained for a second straight session, up
1.4 percent at a one-week closing high. Stocks in the
Philippines and Vietnam slightly drifted into
negative territory. 
    Asian shares surged on Wednesday following gains on Wall
Street, with Japanese and Chinese stocks leading the way, while
investors' stronger appetite for riskier assets pushed up U.S.
debt yields. 
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3040.48       2999.56       +1.36
 Kuala Lumpur       1685.82       1677.56       +0.48 
 Bangkok            1423.42       1412.62       +0.76
 Jakarta            4612.57       4533.08       +1.75
 Manila             7201.02       7210.73       -0.13
 Ho Chi Minh         610.60        611.71       -0.18
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3040.48       3365.15       -9.65
 Kuala Lumpur       1685.82       1761.25       -4.28
 Bangkok            1423.42       1497.67       -4.96
 Jakarta            4612.57       5226.95      -11.75
 Manila             7201.02       7230.57       -0.41
 Ho Chi Minh         610.60        545.63      +11.91
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
