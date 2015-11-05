FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Most retreat; Indonesia down after GDP data
November 5, 2015 / 8:57 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Most retreat; Indonesia down after GDP data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell on Thursday as renewed rate hike talks and oil
price volatility prompted investors to lock in quick profits,
with Indonesia snapping three days of gains after lacklustre
third-quarter economic data.
    Jakarta's composite index was down 0.7 percent, trimming
some of the 3.5 percent gain over the past three days. Bank
Rakyat Indonesia, the most actively traded, dropped
2.3 percent, on selling by domestic investors.
    Higher government spending helped Indonesia's struggling
economy grow slightly faster in the third quarter, but not
enough to show a real turnaround has begun. 
    Bangkok's SET index was down 0.5 percent, reversing
Wednesday's rise to a more-than-one-week high. Top energy firm
PTT was down 1 percent after a three-day rally.
    Oil futures inched up on Thursday after losses the previous
session on official figures showing a sixth consecutive week of
inventory gains in U.S. crude stockpiles. 
    Brokers in Bangkok expected a volatile market.
    "There could be profit-taking after a four-day rising
streak. A rate hike signal in the Fed statement last night could
also pressure overall sentiment," said broker Krungsri
Securities in a report.
    Singapore's key Straits Times Index fell for the
first time in three days while the Philippines extended
losses for a second day to the lowest level since Oct. 22.
    Malaysia was little changed while Vietnam 
rose 0.8 percent, with gains in Vinamilk offsetting
losses in most blue chips in volatile trade. 
    Asian stocks ended a two-day rising streak on Thursday after
top U.S. Federal Reserve officials kept the door open to a
December interest rate hike. 

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0838 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3023.16       3040.48       -0.57
 Kuala Lumpur       1687.47       1685.62       +0.11
 Bangkok            1416.96       1423.42       -0.45
 Jakarta            4579.50       4612.57       -0.72
 Manila             7122.45       7201.02       -1.09
 Ho Chi Minh         615.18        610.60       +0.75
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
