SE Asia Stocks - Most fall after U.S. rate hike talk
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
November 5, 2015 / 10:37 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Most fall after U.S. rate hike talk

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets declined on Thursday, giving up recent gains as
investors cut holdings after top U.S. Federal Reserve officials
kept the door open to a December interest rate hike. 
    Singapore's key Straits Times Index closed down 0.6
percent, ending two days of gains, while the Thai SET index
 shed 0.7 percent, reversing a more-than-one-week closing
high hit on Wednesday.
    Shares in Singapore's oil and gas firm Keppel Corp 
eased 0.1 percent after a decline in crude oil prices triggered
bouts of profit-taking, broker NRA Capital said in a
report. 
    Stocks in the Philippines extended losses for a
second day to the lowest close since Oct. 22, with domestic
investors selling shares. 
    Indonesia eased 0.8 percent, snapping three days of
gains after lacklustre third-quarter economic data. 
    Bucking the trend, Malaysia eked out gains for a
third day while Vietnam closed at a more-than-three-month
high, led by gains in Vinamilk. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3023.65       3040.48       -0.55
 Kuala Lumpur       1688.54       1685.62       +0.17
 Bangkok            1413.16       1423.42       -0.72
 Jakarta            4577.23       4612.56       -0.77
 Manila             7122.45       7201.02       -1.09
 Ho Chi Minh         615.18        610.60       +0.75
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3023.65       3365.15      -10.15
 Kuala Lumpur       1688.54       1761.25       -4.13
 Bangkok            1413.16       1497.67       -5.64
 Jakarta            4577.23       5226.95      -12.43
 Manila             7122.45       7230.57       -1.50
 Ho Chi Minh         615.18        545.63      +12.75
 ($1 = 46.9220 Philippine pesos)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
