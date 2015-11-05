SE Asia Stocks - Most fall after U.S. rate hike talk

BANGKOK, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets declined on Thursday, giving up recent gains as investors cut holdings after top U.S. Federal Reserve officials kept the door open to a December interest rate hike. Singapore's key Straits Times Index closed down 0.6 percent, ending two days of gains, while the Thai SET index shed 0.7 percent, reversing a more-than-one-week closing high hit on Wednesday. Shares in Singapore's oil and gas firm Keppel Corp eased 0.1 percent after a decline in crude oil prices triggered bouts of profit-taking, broker NRA Capital said in a report. Stocks in the Philippines extended losses for a second day to the lowest close since Oct. 22, with domestic investors selling shares. Indonesia eased 0.8 percent, snapping three days of gains after lacklustre third-quarter economic data. Bucking the trend, Malaysia eked out gains for a third day while Vietnam closed at a more-than-three-month high, led by gains in Vinamilk. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3023.65 3040.48 -0.55 Kuala Lumpur 1688.54 1685.62 +0.17 Bangkok 1413.16 1423.42 -0.72 Jakarta 4577.23 4612.56 -0.77 Manila 7122.45 7201.02 -1.09 Ho Chi Minh 615.18 610.60 +0.75 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3023.65 3365.15 -10.15 Kuala Lumpur 1688.54 1761.25 -4.13 Bangkok 1413.16 1497.67 -5.64 Jakarta 4577.23 5226.95 -12.43 Manila 7122.45 7230.57 -1.50 Ho Chi Minh 615.18 545.63 +12.75 ($1 = 46.9220 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)