SE Asia Stocks - Most little changed ahead of US jobs report
November 6, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Most little changed ahead of US jobs report

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets were little changed on Friday as investors awaited U.S.
monthly jobs data for clues on the Fed's rate policy, with
shares in Malaysia eking out gains after better-than-expected
exports in September.
    Kuala Lumpur composite index was up 0.1 percent,
poised for a 1.5 percent gain on the week. Shares of Tenaga
Nasional and Public Bank were among most
actively traded on the day.
    Malaysia's September exports rose 8.8 percent from a year
earlier, the highest year-on-year growth since May 2014 and
surpassing forecasts by economists in a Reuters poll of a 3.1
percent rise. 
    Investors in Bangkok bought bank and energy shares such as
Kasikornbank and PTT, sending the broader
SET index up 0.2 percent at midday. The index is heading
for a 1.5 percent rise on the week.
    "Most investors are eyeing U.S. nonfarm payroll data due
tonight for signs of improvement," said broker Krungsri
Securities.
    Asian shares slipped on Friday as investors braced for U.S.
employment data that is expected to bolster the case for a
Federal Reserve interest rate increase as early as next month.
 
    Key indexes in Southeast Asia are on track for gains on the
week. Indonesia's Jakarta composite index is set to
outperform on the week, advancing almost three percent. It
traded a tad 0.02 percent down, erasing most early losses.
    Indonesia's chief economy minister Darmin Nasution said on
Friday the country's economic growth could reach 5 percent in
the fourth quarter, lifted by quicker budget disbursement and
the implementation of economic stimulus policies. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0715 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3010.47       3023.65       -0.47
 Kuala Lumpur       1690.27       1688.54       +0.10
 Bangkok            1415.58       1413.16       +0.17
 Jakarta            4576.28       4577.23       -0.02
 Manila             7121.03       7122.45       -0.02
 Ho Chi Minh         614.66        615.18       -0.08
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
