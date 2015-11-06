SE Asia Stocks - Most down ahead of U.S. jobs data

BANGKOK, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets edged lower on Friday on foreign-led selling as investors in emerging sharemarkets awaited U.S. monthly jobs data for clues on the U.S. Fed's rate policy. Jakarta's composite index eased 0.2 percent to near its day low of 4,566.55, with large-caps such as Bank Rakyat Indonesia leading the pack. The overall stock market saw net foreign selling worth 53.9 billion rupiah ($3.97 million) after two days of net buying, taking outflows for the week to a net 168 billion rupiah ($12.39 million), Thomson Reuters data showed. The index was up 2.5 percent on the week, the region's best performer. Most others in the region also reversed the previous week's losses, with outperformers including the Thai SET index and Singapore's Straits Times Index both finishing the week more than one percent higher. In Hanoi, the benchmark VN Index fell 0.5 percent on the day and advanced 0.8 percent on the week, a fifth straight week of gains. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3010.47 3023.65 -0.44 Kuala Lumpur 1685.70 1688.54 -0.17 Bangkok 1414.54 1413.16 +0.10 Jakarta 4566.55 4577.23 -0.23 Manila 7118.20 7122.45 -0.06 Ho Chi Minh 612.36 615.18 -0.46 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3010.47 3365.15 -10.54 Kuala Lumpur 1685.70 1761.25 -4.29 Bangkok 1414.54 1497.67 -5.55 Jakarta 4566.55 5226.95 -12.63 Manila 7118.20 7230.57 -1.55 Ho Chi Minh 612.36 545.63 +12.23 ($1 = 46.9200 Philippine pesos) ($1 = 13,555.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)