SE Asia Stocks - Most down ahead of U.S. jobs data
November 6, 2015 / 11:06 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Most down ahead of U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets edged lower on Friday on foreign-led selling as
investors in emerging sharemarkets awaited U.S. monthly jobs
data for clues on the U.S. Fed's rate policy. 
    Jakarta's composite index eased 0.2 percent to near
its day low of 4,566.55, with large-caps such as Bank Rakyat
Indonesia leading the pack.
    The overall stock market saw net foreign selling worth 53.9
billion rupiah ($3.97 million) after two days of net buying,
taking outflows for the week to a net 168 billion rupiah 
($12.39 million), Thomson Reuters data showed. 
    The index was up 2.5 percent on the week, the region's best
performer.
    Most others in the region also reversed the previous week's
losses, with outperformers including the Thai SET index 
and Singapore's Straits Times Index both finishing the
week more than one percent higher.
    In Hanoi, the benchmark VN Index fell 0.5 percent on
the day and advanced 0.8 percent on the week, a fifth straight
week of gains. 
          
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3010.47       3023.65       -0.44
 Kuala Lumpur       1685.70       1688.54       -0.17
 Bangkok            1414.54       1413.16       +0.10
 Jakarta            4566.55       4577.23       -0.23
 Manila             7118.20       7122.45       -0.06
 Ho Chi Minh         612.36        615.18       -0.46
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          3010.47       3365.15      -10.54
 Kuala Lumpur       1685.70       1761.25       -4.29
 Bangkok            1414.54       1497.67       -5.55
 Jakarta            4566.55       5226.95      -12.63
 Manila             7118.20       7230.57       -1.55
 Ho Chi Minh         612.36        545.63      +12.23
 ($1 = 46.9200 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 13,555.0000 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
