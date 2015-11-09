FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Most retreat on weak Chinese exports, strong U.S. jobs data
November 9, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Most retreat on weak Chinese exports, strong U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
were flat-to-weaker on Monday as a contraction in Chinese
exports and worries over a likely Fed rate hike in December
prompted investors to take quick profits, with Indonesia leading
the pack amid a fall in the rupiah.
    Selling in large-caps led by domestic investors sent
Jakarta's composite index, the region's best performer
last week, down 1.6 percent to a near one-week low. Among those
actively traded, shares of Astra International dropped
3.4 percent.
    The rupiah fell more than 1 percent early on Monday
amid strength in the U.S. dollar as strong growth in the number
of U.S. jobs last month bolstered the case for a December
interest rate hike by the Fed.  
    The Thai SET index traded 0.5 percent lower at a
one-week low.
    "Foreign outflows from Asia should continue amid a much
stronger caser for U.S. Fed lift-off in December," said
Bangkok-based broker KGI Securities in a report.
    The Philippines fell for a fourth day to the lowest
since Oct. 20 while Vietnam eased a tad, giving up
Friday's gains.
    Stocks in Singapore and Malaysia were little
changed ahead of a market holiday on Tuesday.
    China's trade figures disappointed analyst expectations by a
wide margin in October, reinforcing views that the world's
second-largest economy will have to do more to stimulate
domestic demand given softness in overseas markets. 
       
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0445 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3013.57       3010.47       +0.10
 Kuala Lumpur       1682.39       1685.70       -0.20
 Bangkok            1407.00       1414.54       -0.53
 Jakarta            4495.21       4566.55       -1.56
 Manila             7050.04       7118.20       -0.96
 Ho Chi Minh         611.99        612.36       -0.06
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
