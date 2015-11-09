SE Asia Stocks - Most down on Fed rate expectations, China woes

BANGKOK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Monday, in line with weak local currencies, as expectations of the U.S. Fed's lift off in December and China's weak exports data hit risk appetite. The Thai key stock index was down 0.9 percent at 1,402.57, the lowest close since Oct. 30. Top losers included PTT Global Chemical, down 2.7 percent, after it posted a weaker-than-expected quarterly profits. Any slide in Thai stocks in coming weeks is likely to attract more investors of long term equity funds (LTFs) and retirement mutual funds (RMFS), brokers said. Demand for the funds often increases towards the end of the year due to tax incentives. Domestic-led selling sent Indonesian's index down 1.5 percent and the Philippine index 0.7 percent lower. Indonesia saw a net inflow of 87 billion rupiah ($6.38 million) while the Philippines had a net 66 million pesos ($1.40 million) worth of inflows, stock exchange data showed. Most emerging Asian currencies slid on Monday amid strength in the U.S. dollar. Vietnam closed down 0.3 percent, led by energy firms while volume reached a one-week high Singapore fell 0.4 percent while Malaysia was little changed. Both markets will be closed on Tuesday for a holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2997.72 3010.47 -0.42 Kuala Lumpur 1686.11 1685.70 +0.02 Bangkok 1402.57 1414.54 -0.85 Jakarta 4499.51 4566.55 -1.47 Manila 7070.19 7118.20 -0.67 Ho Chi Minh 610.66 612.36 -0.28 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 2997.72 3365.15 -10.92 Kuala Lumpur 1686.11 1761.25 -4.27 Bangkok 1402.57 1497.67 -6.35 Jakarta 4499.51 5226.95 -13.92 Manila 7070.19 7230.57 -2.22 Ho Chi Minh 610.66 545.63 +11.92 ($1 = 13,645.0000 rupiah) ($1 = 47.1750 Philippine pesos) ($1 = 35.9400 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)