SE Asia Stocks - Most down on Fed rate expectations, China woes
November 9, 2015 / 10:47 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Most down on Fed rate expectations, China woes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell on Monday, in line with weak local currencies, as
expectations of the U.S. Fed's lift off in December and China's
weak exports data hit risk appetite. 
    The Thai key stock index was down 0.9 percent at
1,402.57, the lowest close since Oct. 30. Top losers included
PTT Global Chemical, down 2.7 percent, after it
posted a weaker-than-expected quarterly profits. 
    Any slide in Thai stocks in coming weeks is likely to
attract more investors of long term equity funds (LTFs) and
retirement mutual funds (RMFS), brokers said.
    Demand for the funds often increases towards the end of the
year due to tax incentives.
    Domestic-led selling sent Indonesian's index down
1.5 percent and the Philippine index 0.7 percent lower.
    Indonesia saw a net inflow of 87 billion rupiah ($6.38
million) while the Philippines had a net 66 million pesos ($1.40
million) worth of inflows, stock exchange data showed.
    Most emerging Asian currencies slid on Monday amid strength
in the U.S. dollar. 
    Vietnam closed down 0.3 percent, led by energy firms
while volume reached a one-week high 
    Singapore fell 0.4 percent while Malaysia was
little changed. Both markets will be closed on Tuesday for a
holiday.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2997.72       3010.47       -0.42
 Kuala Lumpur       1686.11       1685.70       +0.02
 Bangkok            1402.57       1414.54       -0.85 
 Jakarta            4499.51       4566.55       -1.47
 Manila             7070.19       7118.20       -0.67
 Ho Chi Minh         610.66        612.36       -0.28
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2997.72       3365.15      -10.92
 Kuala Lumpur       1686.11       1761.25       -4.27
 Bangkok            1402.57       1497.67       -6.35
 Jakarta            4499.51       5226.95      -13.92
 Manila             7070.19       7230.57       -2.22
 Ho Chi Minh         610.66        545.63      +11.92
 ($1 = 13,645.0000 rupiah)
($1 = 47.1750 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 35.9400 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

