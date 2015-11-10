FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Fall on weak globals, tepid reporting season
November 10, 2015 / 4:05 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Fall on weak globals, tepid reporting season

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
fell on Tuesday as worries over a global slowdown and
expectations of a U.S. Fed rate hike in December lingered,
sending key indexes in Thailand and Indonesia to their lowest in
more than a week.
    Bangkok's SET index was down 0.3 percent at
1,397.84, its lowest level since Oct. 30, while Jakarta
composite index was 0.1 percent lower at 4,495.54,
slightly above the intraday low hit on Nov. 2.
    The region is expected to follow the weak direction of
external stock markets just as quarterly results of Southeast
Asian firms so far had been mostly unfavourable.
    "Global macros, unfortunately, favor the risk-off phase
again," Broker KGI Securities said in a report on the Thai stock
market.
    "Energy stocks could underperform the SET in the near term
given softer oil prices in recent days and also weak
third-quarter earnings results from most subsidiaries of PTT,"
KGI said. 
    Shares of PTT Global Chemical shed 0.5 percent,
extending Monday's slide after a drop in quarterly net profit.
 
    The Philippine main index extended its losses for a
fifth day to the lowest level since Oct. 15. Vietnam 
traded down for a third day at a one-week low.
    Asian shares slipped to one-month lows as the spectre of
higher borrowing costs in the United States and slower global
economic growth prompted investors to trim their exposure to
riskier assets. 
    Stock markets in Singapore and Malaysia were
both closed on Tuesday for a public holiday, reopening on
Wednesday. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0343 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Bangkok            1397.84       1402.57       -0.34
 Jakarta            4495.54       4499.51       -0.09
 Manila             7018.33       7070.19       -0.73
 Ho Chi Minh         605.10        610.66       -0.91
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
