SE Asia Stocks-Fall on outflows; Thai AIS trims gains before Q3
November 10, 2015 / 10:56 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Fall on outflows; Thai AIS trims gains before Q3

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
fell on Tuesday, with Indonesian shares hitting a more than
one-month low, amid weak global markets and foreign-led selling,
while Thai Advanced Info Service trimmed gains ahead
of quarterly results.
    Thai key SET index was down 0.3 percent at 1,398.38,
the lowest close since Oct. 30. Investors cut holdings in energy
shares due to softer oil prices, sending top energy firm PTT
 2.8 percent lower. 
    Shares of Advanced Info Service erased some of their mid
session gains, ending the day up 0.4 percent. The mobile phone
operator reported a 3.8 percent fall in third-quarter net profit
after market close on Tuesday. 
    Indonesia's Jakarta composite index fell for a
fourth day, down 1.1 percent at 4,451.05, the lowest closing
level since Oct. 6, while the Philippine index was down 1
percent, falling for a fifth session, at 7,000.11, the lowest
close since Oct. 14.
    Indonesia posted a net foreign selling worth 504.32 billion
rupiah ($37.1 million), Thomson Reuters data showed.
    The Philippines and Thailand both recorded a net outflows of
1.03 billion peso ($21.79 million) and 776.3 million baht
($21.62 million), respectively, stock exchange data showed.
    Vietnam ended down 0.88 percent. 
    Singapore and Malaysia were closed for a
public holiday, resuming on Wednesday.
        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Bangkok            1398.38       1402.57       -0.30
 Jakarta            4451.05       4499.51       -1.08
 Manila             7000.11       7070.19       -0.99
 Ho Chi Minh         605.27        610.66       -0.88
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore             --         3365.15      -10.92
 Kuala Lumpur          --         1761.25       -4.27
 Bangkok            1398.38       1497.67       -6.63
 Jakarta            4451.05       5226.95      -14.84
 Manila             7000.11       7230.57       -3.19
 Ho Chi Minh         605.27        545.63      +10.93
 ($1 = 13,607.0000 rupiah)
($1 = 47.2730 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 35.9100 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

