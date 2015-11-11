FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks - Mixed; Malaysian index at 5-week low
November 11, 2015 / 5:46 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks - Mixed; Malaysian index at 5-week low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
were mixed on Wednesday, with the Malaysian benchmark hitting a
five-week low on losses in banking shares but the Thai key index
reversed early falls as better-than-expected quarterly earnings
lifted select stocks.
    Kuala Lumpur's composite index was down 1.4 percent
at 1,663.29, dragged down by shares of Hong Leong Bank 
and AMMB Holdings. It earlier fell to 1,657.88, the
lowest since Oct. 7.
    Foreign investors have been lukewarm on building up risk
holdings in the region on expectations of a U.S. Fed lift-off in
December, with Malaysian banks among the large-caps that have
taken a hit.
    Asian share markets drifted lower on Wednesday ahead of key
data in China while strength in the U.S. dollar kept the screws
on global commodity prices.  
    In Bangkok, selective buying in shares such as CP All
, which reported a quarterly net profit rise, helped
the key SET index rebound. 
    Maybank Kim Eng Securities maintained a 'trading buy' on CP
All, citing the quarterly results and expecting the retailer to
show ongoing growth in 2016.
    Buying by local funds was also supportive, according to KGI
Securities.
    "While foreign equity outflows may remain, and weigh on
conventional big-caps in energy and banking space, the market
may be slightly supported by more solid institutional buying,"
the broker said in a report.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index and Jakarta's
composite index were little changed.
    The Philippine index extended losses for a sixth day,
with Bank of the Philippine Islands lower after posting
third-quarter net income that was almost flat on year. Vietnam
 rose 0.2 percent after three days of losses.
  
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0520 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2991.67       2997.72       -0.20
 Kuala Lumpur       1663.29       1686.11       -1.35
 Bangkok            1400.86       1398.38       +0.18
 Jakarta            4459.65       4451.05       +0.19
 Manila             6970.53       7000.11       -0.42
 Ho Chi Minh         606.62        605.27       +0.22
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
